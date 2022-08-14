 Skip to main content
Balancing air quality and wood burning in the Interior

Wood stove test

Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation

 Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation

A recently published Community Perspective mischaracterized and attacked the approach the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has put forward to address the air quality issues in Fairbanks and North Pole. I am writing this response to set the record straight.

First and foremost, our number one goal from the onset, aside from improving air quality, was to maintain our residents’ ability to burn wood. Under the oversight of the EPA, other states that have had similar air quality issues were ultimately forced to ban the burning of wood altogether. While wood smoke is the root of our air quality problems, eliminating the ability to heat homes through wood was, and remains, an absolute nonstarter for us.

Jason Brune is commissioner of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

