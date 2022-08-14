Balancing air quality and wood burning in the Interior

A recently published Community Perspective mischaracterized and attacked the approach the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has put forward to address the air quality issues in Fairbanks and North Pole. I am writing this response to set the record straight.
First and foremost, our number one goal from the onset, aside from improving air quality, was to maintain our residents’ ability to burn wood. Under the oversight of the EPA, other states that have had similar air quality issues were ultimately forced to ban the burning of wood altogether. While wood smoke is the root of our air quality problems, eliminating the ability to heat homes through wood was, and remains, an absolute nonstarter for us.
Over many years, we worked with local stakeholders to develop a series of recommendations that would enable home heating by wood to remain on the table. Based on the stakeholder suggestions, we are doing just that. To ensure we can still burn wood to heat our homes, we now require dry, seasoned wood to be sold/burned as the use of wet wood creates significant increases in smoke and particulates. We are incredibly grateful to the folks at Aurora Energy for rising to the challenge by building a kiln to ensure an adequate supply of dry wood is available.
Also, based on local stakeholder input, we established a program to replace 25-year-old (or older) dirty stoves with what we thought were newer, cleaner burning stoves. Unfortunately, what we have found is that many of the stoves that were replaced were emitting as much, or more, than their predecessors. This was, frankly, unacceptable. I wrote about this in my November 2021 News-Miner column and am incredibly proud of the work my team did, and continues to do, to hold the EPA accountable for being asleep at the wheel by not properly certifying stoves. The EPA cannot hold us to such a high standard and not look themselves in the mirror.
In fact, EPA’s wood stove certification program is now in such disarray that the Inspector General’s Office opened an investigation. They brought a nationwide team this January to the Interior to try to understand the extent of the problem. We let them know that DEC re-tested stoves to show EPA how poor some of their current methods were, and EPA used the data we provided to revoke a test method.
The foundation of science is replication and if the results of the certification tests are not repeatable, they should be thrown out. Indeed, numbers don’t lie. Take a look at what we unearthed (the green is what the EPA and industry are claiming the stoves emit while the yellow and red are the results we got):
Some of the stoves we retested emit over 20 times EPA’s certified value! Seeing this, if our communities were to continue to rely on EPA’s “certification” program, we may be forced to move away from wood stoves altogether. Again, this is not an option!
We have met multiple times with local wood stove vendors and are committed to working with them to make sure they will be able to continue to sell wood stoves. We have ensured vendors that supply chain issues and other delays will not hamper their company’s ability to make a living. We just want to confirm that the stoves they are selling will actually improve air quality, not waste taxpayer dollars to replace old bad stoves with new bad ones.
Our plan to improve air quality was an Alaska plan, developed with input from Fairbanks and North Pole residents, and written by Alaskans. To say it was created by folks in Massachusetts is simply false. I might add that it’s incredibly ironic for this assertion to be made when the link placed in their compass piece is for a national lobbying group based in both Washington state and Washington, DC. Their campaign to fight DEC’s rules is solely to benefit national stove manufacturers, not the communities of Fairbanks and North Pole. They know if they are successful in striking down DEC’s proposed plan that EPA will likely impose more stringent requirements, eventually banning wood stoves in Fairbanks altogether, but they do not care. They are willing to sacrifice our small market in order to help them nationally. Don’t let a national lobbying group push its special interests on this community.
We will remain vigilant as we push the EPA to improve its certification program to make sure the new wood stoves we are putting into our communities will actually improve our air quality.
Jason Brune is commissioner of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.