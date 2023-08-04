Bad move by the Assembly Finance Committee defunds more than just monitors

The Fairbanks North Star Borough is in one of the biggest battles of its existence. The USEPA is proposing to partially disapprove the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s (ADEC) State Implementation Plan (SIP) to mitigate the PM2.5 particulate matter non-attainment status of much of the Borough. What is at stake is potential severe economic damage to our community, including the following:
• Allowing only ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) to be used as fuel oil in the non-attainment area. ULSD has a lower BTU content and is more expensive than already costly No. 1 fuel oil we in the area had to switch to last fall.
• ULSD must be transported to Fairbanks from Anchorage or Valdez while No.1 fuel oil is refined in North Pole. That means the local refiner will lose business. ULSD also has a potentially higher water content that could accelerate corrosion of steel fuel tanks and could create leaks, resulting in soil and groundwater contamination. Homeowners will be responsible for the subsequent costs associated with that.
• Requiring additional sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission controls on power generation plants (“stationary sources”) in the non-attainment area that would add tens of millions of dollars of retrofit expenses to those utilities and raise the cost of heat and power.
On top of that, EPA also has in its arsenal the ability to halt Federal Highway funding for the Fairbanks area first, then the entire State of Alaska, if we don’t heel to their demands.
While the decision clock is ticking, ADEC is recalibrating the emissions models and adjusting the SIP. One of the tools that the Borough has been able to provide to ADEC is a valuable set of area-wide, localized air-quality data that can be input into the models.
A key element of that is the 11 monitors that the FNSB Assembly Finance Committee decided not to fund with expert maintenance and calibration services for the next three years.
This short-sighted action saved a mere $70,272 that had already been approved in the budget by the entire Assembly, and for which a bid from a qualified contractor came in under budget.
Be clear about this: EPA is watching what we are doing. Your Borough Assembly Finance Committee just decided to shut down a key science element in the middle of this battle. If you don’t think EPA will look at that and draw the conclusion that we are not serious about fixing our air quality, you don’t understand how bureaucrats view the world.
Another function of these “community” air quality monitors is that it helps the FNSB decide where to emphasize the solid fuel-burning appliance changeout program effort. By focusing on the neighborhoods with the worst air quality, the impact of changeouts to better devices or complete removal and replacement with natural gas or heating oil is amplified.
Bottom line: your Borough Assembly Finance Committee just shut down one of the few local resources of value during the heat of battle. Perhaps they can explain to the voters of this community why consumers will have to pay more for fuel, have their tanks damaged by corrosion, why their electric and district heating rates have gone up, and why there is no more Federal funding for road construction in Fairbanks.
Disclaimer: Pollen is the Chair of the FNSB Air Pollution Control Commission. However, these comments are his own opinion and not that of the Commission.