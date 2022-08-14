Ashley Carrick is all in for the university

The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) is a key pillar of our community. UAF is a leader in world-class Arctic research, is the economic engine for our state in providing four-year degree programs alongside trade and vocational opportunities, and is the heartbeat of our community through countless offerings of educational, arts, athletics, and recreational experiences. The constitution of the state of Alaska, written here in the Golden Heart City on the Troth Yeddha’ Fairbanks campus, requires the University of Alaska to provide for higher education opportunities in Alaska.
Ashley Carrick is running for House District 35 in West Fairbanks and is the strongest advocate for the university in her race. Like many long-time Interior residents, Ashley came to Fairbanks from her hometown of Anchorage to attend UAF after falling in love with the campus as a student in the youth summer fine arts program. In 2014, Ashley graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology and a minor in secondary education. Upon graduating, Ashley was honored as the commencement speaker for her class and as the recipient of the Marion Frances Boswell Memorial Award for outstanding senior woman. She also graduated from the Honors College, obtained leadership distinction, was chosen to be the psychology department’s student of the year and was the Associated Students of UAF Senator of the year for the student government. Ashley made her home in Fairbanks during her years at the University, and she has invested in higher education for our community and state since.
Despite the importance of the university, many politicians are too eager to dismantle our world-class higher education institutions in the name of short-term budget savings. While a balanced budget is clearly every Alaskans’ goal, Gov. Dunleavy’s approach to achieving savings at the University fails to account for the investment and opportunities that UAF provides as an Arctic leader. Making massive cuts is not a solution to Alaska’s fiscal challenges. Ashley understands this well and will work hard to renew political and fiscal investment in our University system.
Over the years, Ashley has been a relentless advocate for the university. After graduating, Ashley joined the UAF Alumni Association, even running for a seat on the Alumni Board of Directors in 2016. In 2020, she graduated with a master’s in public Health from UAA. She has also worked for the university as a Rural Alaska Honors Institute Counselor, as a research assistant, and as a teaching assistant. This fall, Ashley will be teaching intro psychology with the UAF Community and Technical College.
In addition to her personal investment in UAF, Ashley understands both the challenges and opportunities facing higher education in Alaska. As Representative Adam Wool’s chief of staff over the last five years, she has been on the front lines supporting the University. When Gov. Dunleavy vetoed 40% ($140 million) from the UA budget in 2019, Ashley helped the legislative Interior delegation, then chaired by Rep. Wool, facilitate events in support of the university. The coordinated statewide UA support network that Ashley was a member of and helped facilitate led to the university being protected from Gov. Dunleavy’s draconian cuts and helped save UAF from financial solvency.
During the previous two years, Ashley has served as the committee aide to the University of Alaska Budget Subcommittee that Rep. Wool chaired. This year, thanks to the diligence of legislators like Adam Wool and staff like Ashley Carrick, the University is seeing its largest budget increase in years.
Ashley has a vision for the state university system that focuses on increased investment and stakeholder representation. In addition to promoting increased funding for UA, Ashley was responsible for carrying Rep. Wool’s legislation to add a faculty member to the Board of Regents — providing parity with the current representation from a student regent. Ashley has also carried the reauthorization of the Technical Vocational Education Program (TVEP) through the legislative process twice, and she will continue to be a strong supporter of workforce development in Alaska through investment in programs like those offered by UAF’s Community and Technical College.
Ashley has worked tirelessly to support the university. Over her years as a student, an employee, an alumnus, and a legislative staff member, she has been a strong advocate for UAF and has established relationships both in Fairbanks and in the Alaska state capitol to effectively support our university system. Ashley will bring her experience and energy down to Juneau to fight for the University of Alaska. On Aug. 16, you will have the ability to pick one candidate to proceed to the November General Election. Pick the candidate who is all in for the university and all in for Alaska, Ashley Carrick.
All authors are current or past affiliates of the University of Alaska Fairbanks and strong community supporters of higher education in Alaska. They include Mike Powers, Brandon Boylan, Alexander Hirsch, Ellen Lopez, Debu Misra, Cecile Lardon, Janet Schichnes, Leah Berman Williams, Mark Oldmixon and Lael Oldmixon.