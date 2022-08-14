 Skip to main content
Ashley Carrick is all in for the university

The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) is a key pillar of our community. UAF is a leader in world-class Arctic research, is the economic engine for our state in providing four-year degree programs alongside trade and vocational opportunities, and is the heartbeat of our community through countless offerings of educational, arts, athletics, and recreational experiences. The constitution of the state of Alaska, written here in the Golden Heart City on the Troth Yeddha’ Fairbanks campus, requires the University of Alaska to provide for higher education opportunities in Alaska.

Ashley Carrick is running for House District 35 in West Fairbanks and is the strongest advocate for the university in her race. Like many long-time Interior residents, Ashley came to Fairbanks from her hometown of Anchorage to attend UAF after falling in love with the campus as a student in the youth summer fine arts program. In 2014, Ashley graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology and a minor in secondary education. Upon graduating, Ashley was honored as the commencement speaker for her class and as the recipient of the Marion Frances Boswell Memorial Award for outstanding senior woman. She also graduated from the Honors College, obtained leadership distinction, was chosen to be the psychology department’s student of the year and was the Associated Students of UAF Senator of the year for the student government. Ashley made her home in Fairbanks during her years at the University, and she has invested in higher education for our community and state since.

All authors are current or past affiliates of the University of Alaska Fairbanks and strong community supporters of higher education in Alaska. They include Mike Powers, Brandon Boylan, Alexander Hirsch, Ellen Lopez, Debu Misra, Cecile Lardon, Janet Schichnes, Leah Berman Williams, Mark Oldmixon and Lael Oldmixon.

