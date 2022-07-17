Ashley Carrick is all in for education

Education is a cornerstone of the Fairbanks North Star Borough and providing for public education is a fundamental right outlined in Alaska’s Constitution. Despite the importance of K-12 education, Alaska’s serious fiscal issues have led to years of neglect of our school districts. Legislators must balance a variety of issues, yet lawmakers must make education a high priority, standing up for our students and educators. The hard work our educators do every day to prepare the next generation of Alaskans should be highly respected and valued. The best way to support our children and educators is to provide stability in K-12 education.
Ashley Carrick, Democratic candidate for House District 35 (West Fairbanks), will stand strong for education. Ashley comes from a family of educators. She learned to read while playing in the library at the Tri-Valley school in Healy, where her grandma was the librarian, and she has two parents who are teachers. Ashley has been a substitute teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, a UAF School of Education student, an advocate for public education, and a commissioner for the Borough’s Early Childhood Development Commission. She understands the importance of educators and the tools they need to be successful.
Ashley’s experience working in the state capitol to help pass legislation, and her role as Rep. Adam Wool’s chief of staff in a tripartisan coalition of Republicans, Democrats and independents, prepares her to be an effective advocate for stability in education — including forward funding education and resolving the educator retention crisis.
This year the Legislature approved a small ($30 per pupil) increase to the Base Student Allocation (BSA) — Alaska’s education funding formula. In the half decade prior, the BSA had not been increased, resulting in a loss of nearly a quarter of its value due to inflation. This year’s small increase to the BSA will quickly lose its value because of current inflation rates.
As a result, the Legislature will need to come back to increase the BSA again as early as next year to provide the funding necessary to allow the BSA to keep its value adjusted to inflation. Ashley is ready to work hard to secure an inflation-proofed BSA.
Another component of stable education funding is forward funding. During the past few years of fiscal crisis, Alaska has not forward funded education — resulting in a guessing game where many educators receive notice that their jobs might not exist after the end of every school year.
This instability is detrimental to teachers, students, parents, and support staff. Many educators move out of state because they do not know if they will be employed in the next academic year, thus contributing to the statewide retention crisis.
One way the Legislature can help resolve the retention crisis is by providing educators the choice to opt-in to a defined benefit, pension-based retirement system.
Such a competitive system represents a long-term investment in the health and well-being of our educators. This year Rep. Grier Hopkins introduced HB 220 which would have allowed educators to opt-in to a defined benefit retirement system. Despite the best efforts of Rep. Hopkins, as well as aligned legislators like Rep. Wool and staffers like Ashley Carrick, this important legislation unfortunately has not passed yet. Ashley will continue to work hard to reinstate a defined benefit retirement for educators.
Ashley has been in the trenches of public policy in Juneau, giving her both an understanding of the needs of educators and also establishing the relationships needed to be a strong education advocate.
Education is a core priority for Ashley, and as the next representative for West Fairbanks, she will support increasing and inflation-proofing the BSA, forward funding our education system, and improving the long-term health and well-being of educators through an opt-in defined benefit retirement system.
Ashley Carrick will bring her experience and energy to Juneau to fight for our public education system. On Aug. 16 you will have the ability to pick one candidate to proceed to the November general election.
For the sake of our public education system, please pick the candidate who has both the legislative experience and the energy to be effective. Pick someone who deeply values the critical role that educators have in working with the most precious resource Alaska has — our children. Let’s pick a candidate who is all in for education and all in for Alaska: Ashley Carrick.