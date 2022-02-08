As the Fairbanks Animal Shelter Fund grows, so does the need to keep it thriving

The difference a diverse group of citizens can make in their community is amazing.
Looking back to the 1990s as a volunteer at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter, a sick or injured animal was most often euthanized if their condition required more than cursory first aid. Having a broken leg or a treatable medical condition was pretty much a death sentence, and the euthanasia rate was quite high. Not only were adoption fees not garnered for these critters, the staff burnout rate was troubling. As a volunteer, I would often return home saddened by what I saw.
And then one day a beagle came in with a large abscess. Anyone who knows me knows my affinity for beagles. The beagle was on the euthanasia list simply because she could not be adopted out like that, and there weren’t funds in the borough budget to treat this relatively simple condition. I asked Laura Hood, the manager at the time, to please treat the beagle and I would cover the expense, which I did. Shortly thereafter, all healed up, she was adopted out.
It became clear at that moment that there was a need to form a support group and out of that incident, the Fairbanks Animal Shelter Fund was born. On Feb. 2, we celebrated our 20th year as a 501 ©(3) charity as we close in on having raised a total of just under $3 million. We have done this as an all-volunteer operation, never having said “No” to any request for an animal in need. Just about all of the money is expended within the borough, at various veterinary clinics and small businesses. Veterinary care is the biggest expense but over the years we have provided a freezer, an ATV for use by the officers on the trails, an ultrasound machine, a Connex to store emergency supplies, and pet oxygen masks for the fire departments and rescue squads.
What is even more heartening is the diversity of our donors — from large corporations, small businesses and people of every demographic. It’s not unusual in a given day to have a homeless person approach me and give me $1 for the animals and then open the mail and find a generous check from a local philanthropist. From school children, to endowment bequests, to our many business supporters and all those across the political spectrum, it’s pretty clear that Fairbanks cares for our shelter animals and wants the best for them.
PickClickGive season has started and already we are among the lead charities in garnering donations. As we move into our next 20 years, the Fairbanks Animal Shelter Fund is prepared to supplement and augment the needs of the FNSB Animal Shelter and Division of Animal Control.
It’s simply the right thing to do, and our donor base is there to lend its support. Please follow us on Facebook to see some of the animals and for updates.