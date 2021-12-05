As masking comes again before the school board, it's time to be proactive

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education will vote on universal masking at its scheduled meeting on Dec. 7. This is critically important to our entire community — not just families with kids in school.
On Sept. 8, the school board voted 5-2 in favor of universal masking for the first semester. Tuesday’s recommended action moves to make masks optional on Jan. 3, 2022, the beginning of the third quarter, with schools on military installations following command directives, and charter schools following the direction of their Academic Policy Committees.
At Tuesday’s meeting, I plan to respectfully request that the school board tables its vote about masks until Feb. 1. This will allow time for more students to get fully vaccinated and for our community to see what happens with Covid case counts after holiday travel and gatherings (times we’ve historically seen spikes in positive cases) and also to more fully understand the ramifications of the new Omicron variant.
As a parent, I have witnessed the FNSBSD make many data-driven decisions. They measure educational performance and budgeting through various metrics, and it is reasonable to expect that decisions concerning the health and safety of our children should be similarly data driven.
Before the school board or school administration makes decisions to change the current course, parents need to understand the details of how the district will approach Covid mitigation. At a minimum, this should include a clear, medically informed and evidence-based justification of their decision. Did the district consider holiday travel in their decision making? What metrics or data is the district using to support their decisions (positivity rates, number of cases in schools, levels of vaccinations in the community and various demographics, etc.); what are concrete benchmarks used for unmasking — or reintroducing masks? How does medical advice figure into these decisions? Postponing this vote will allow the district to plan out their approach with transparency in order to provide families with as much information as possible in order to make their own decisions.
While some may use the availability of vaccinations as a replacement for masks, our medical professionals have repeatedly stressed the importance of a layered approach that includes both vaccines and masks. We saw dramatically reduced cases in classrooms after the board instituted universal masking; kids stayed in school and continued learning. Further, with one of the lowest vaccinations rates in the state, our vaccination rates surely do not replace masks. We also need a clear plan for contact tracing and informing families about cases in the classrooms. Heightened protocols worked in the classroom last semester, but masks were a critical piece of those protocols. Without them, we will not be able to claim the same success.
Without a careful and medically-informed approach, I’m worried that we will exacerbate a clearly strained teacher/staff/bus situation where we have no substitutes, staff and teachers are exhausted and demoralized, and bus routes aren’t happening.
At the time of this writing, there was no indication that district administration had invited any medical professional to either the school board work session on Monday, Dec. 6, or to Tuesday’s regular board meeting on Dec. 7. How can any discussion about masking be medically informed without the active participation of experts in the field?
We have the chance to get this right, and we should all want to be proactive rather than reactive. As our state’s chief medical officer has noted, we know this pandemic is not going away anytime soon — but how many people get really sick or we lose along the way is up to us.