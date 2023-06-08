Take a minute. Pause and remember what it felt like to be a 12-year-old. Or a 15-year-old. Remember the awkwardness and the worry. Do you remember thinking, “I feel left out. Where do I belong?”, “Everybody seems so confident. What’s wrong with me?” We have all been there.
But today’s youth have a challenge that most of us didn’t — social media and digital access. Adolescents today navigate challenges in a 24/7 environment. In 1988 the worst it ever got was seeing someone’s name written on the bathroom wall. And the message was usually gone within an hour of the day janitor hearing about it. Today a message on social media is on display for the entire school or town to see, forward, share, and comment on. It doesn’t disappear. No amount of scrubbing removes the message or the pain it caused. This raw exposure can amplify feelings of inadequacy and can contribute to poor mental health outcomes such as depression, and anxiety.
As a community, we owe it to our kids to support them through one of life’s most difficult stages.
Earlier this spring, Foundation Health Partners (FHP) hosted a Fairbanks Pediatric Behavioral Health Summit to discuss Alaska’s pediatric behavioral health challenges, specifically access to care. The two-day event attracted more than 50 Interior Alaskans. Participants included health care professionals, teachers, community members, judges, and care providers. There were representatives from both local and state-level agencies. The group came together to discuss how best to support our kids and families through challenges like suicidal thoughts, depression and anxiety.
As FHP’s chief nursing officer and inpatient pediatric medical director, we are on the front lines of providing care to the teenagers in our community. Again, and again, and again we witness the need for additional services. Our kids are suffering. They’re waiting for hours and most times days, for space to open at a facility that can provide the specialized care needed. And when one does, they are forced to leave their home community and most often their state to receive the desperately needed care.
This summit was organized to review, address and create action plans to tackle the problems that came to light in the 2022 Fairbanks Community Health Needs Assessment, the 2022 Department of Justice Report, and the 2022 Alaska Hospital & Health Care Association (AHHA) Child and Adolescent Behavioral Healthcare Improvement Project Report. These reports were consistent with our clinical observations. They revealed a dangerous shortage of behavioral health resources, specifically for Alaskans under 18.
The 2022 Fairbanks Community Health Needs Assessment confirmed that mental health services are hard to access within the Interior. Likewise, the 2022 Department of Justice Report showed that Alaska’s children are not able to receive mental health services in their home communities in a way that meets their needs and would be most beneficial. The 2022 AHHA Child and Adolescent Behavioral Healthcare Improvement Project Report identified the most prevalent needs and the actions necessary to create a continuum of behavioral health care that will meet the needs of Alaska’s youth.
FHP Chief Executive Officer Shelley Ebenal kicked off the summit with a review of these reports and a plea for agencies across the state to work together to create a plan to benefit all Alaskan children. Summit participants worked together in reviewing our current state and dreaming about what the ideal future state would look like. Together we identified gaps in services and the barriers to offering them. We were grounded in our collective understanding that these are our kids, this is our community, and this is our challenge.
Elizabeth King from AHHA led a discussion on the 2022 AHHA report that specifically highlighted the need for support here in Fairbanks. Retired Judge Michael McDonald and presiding Judge Terrance Hass presented on how the medical and judicial systems can partner to help our kids and support their families.
After the presentations, discussion groups were formed. Each group focused on one aspect of the five sections of AHHA report: prevention and early intervention, outpatient and integrated care, behavioral health crisis care, residential behavioral health treatment, and inpatient behavioral health. These categories represent the “continuum of care” for patients needing mental health services. The work groups discussed each category within the continuum, prioritized areas of improvement, and determined what resources and partnerships would be needed.
By the end of the summit, the group identified four workstreams that would most improve Interior Alaska’s pediatric behavioral health challenges: strengthening the workforce, access to care for Medicaid patients, prevention and outpatient care, and crisis stabilization/inpatient care. Key takeaways were finalized as well as the action steps necessary for improvement within each workstream.
The summit strengthened connections and communication channels between individuals working in this field, established new partnerships between agencies, and identified resources that not everyone knew were available.
Think about the children you interact with as part of your daily life. Maybe you have your own children or you’re helping to raise your grandchildren. Maybe it’s kids in your neighborhood. Or maybe the only time you encounter children is in public. What can you do to help? Can you read a book to a child? Can you ask a teenager about school, their friendships, or how to turn off notifications on your phone? Can you bring a meal to a family who is struggling? Can you offer patience or a friendly smile to a stressed out mother in the grocery line while she tries to control her toddler with a baby on her hip while digging for her wallet?
These children are our future — the future of Interior Alaska. These are our kids, this is our community, and this is our challenge. Together we can support a bright future for one of Alaska’s most valuable resources, its young people.
Dr. Laura Brunner is medical director of the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Pediatric Inpatient Unit and Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit.
Sarah Martin is chief nursing officer at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.