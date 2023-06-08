 Skip to main content
As a community, we owe it to our kids

Take a minute. Pause and remember what it felt like to be a 12-year-old. Or a 15-year-old. Remember the awkwardness and the worry. Do you remember thinking, “I feel left out. Where do I belong?”, “Everybody seems so confident. What’s wrong with me?” We have all been there.

But today’s youth have a challenge that most of us didn’t — social media and digital access. Adolescents today navigate challenges in a 24/7 environment. In 1988 the worst it ever got was seeing someone’s name written on the bathroom wall. And the message was usually gone within an hour of the day janitor hearing about it. Today a message on social media is on display for the entire school or town to see, forward, share, and comment on. It doesn’t disappear. No amount of scrubbing removes the message or the pain it caused. This raw exposure can amplify feelings of inadequacy and can contribute to poor mental health outcomes such as depression, and anxiety.

Dr. Laura Brunner is medical director of the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Pediatric Inpatient Unit and Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit.

Sarah Martin is chief nursing officer at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

