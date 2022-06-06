Another blow to school support staff

I am a classroom tutor working in an elementary school in Fairbanks. Right now, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is bargaining with the Educational Support Staff Association (ESSA). FNSBSD is trying to cut costs by passing the burden of funding schools onto school staff. FNSBSD is trying to cut down our number of paid days and increase our health insurance costs.
Imagine, the school district targeting your paycheck to pay for public education. Not everyone’s paycheck, just yours and a few thousand others in the district. Maybe it’s time to throw tea into the harbor ... or textbooks into the Chena?
The school board might avoid a huge turnout of people to complain about this by meeting after summer has started. I almost missed this issue entirely, since school is out. The school board meets about it at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
When I got cut to half time years ago because of budget cuts, I stayed on. FNSBSD Human Resources said, and I quote, “Be glad you have a job.” I have been pink slipped and hired back a month later, been jerked around from .5 to .6 to .75 to .9 to full time, and still I have stayed on for 11 years. But loyalty and experience don’t mean anything to the district. We are disposable and replaceable. Although I work with 35 to 40 students daily, my last real training on anything directly related to my job was eight years ago. How sad for the children.
I know, what a great job: We only work nine months a year and have summers off, right? If I calculated correctly, we get paid for 197, seven-hour days. That extra hour we don’t work every day amounts to five weeks less pay compared to someone working eight-hour days, besides the three months we are out of work during the summer. Many (most?) of us already work a second job during the summer (and/or school year) to make ends meet. But hey, let’s cut our pay even further. How do you spell “demoralized”?
I don’t think financially or emotionally I can afford to work for the district anymore. We are real human beings who have bills and lives like everyone else. It is already very difficult to afford to work for the school district. Cutting our pay by reducing paid days and increasing health insurance costs is unsustainable. The proposed health insurance increase amounts to 20% of my take home pay. Cutting five paid days is another 2.5% gone. I am not the only person who will probably quit if FNSBSD cuts paid days or increases health insurance costs. Did they notice inflation this year? I am so tired of supplementing my pay with a second and third job. It’s exhausting, unsettling, and financially stressful: seasonal jobs don’t pay much.
As employees, we should not be responsible for shouldering the burden of the cost of public education. The cost of public education is the responsibility of all taxpayers. Not. Just. Staff.
Please support the people who support your children. Value us like we value your children. Show up at that school board meeting and tell FNSBSD in person.