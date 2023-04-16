An opportunity for a stable, secure energy supply with a minimal carbon footprint

Over the past two years, several colleagues and I have made multiple trips to Alaska working to learn what people in the Last Frontier know and how they feel about heat and power produced by micronuclear systems. Our goal has been to understand if this form of heat and power is a fit for the region and whether there is a will to adopt it.
During our travels, we met with a broad range of people and organizations: Alaska Native communities, local governments, universities, small businesses and other stakeholders in an effort to describe the technology and its potential applications.
A few things have become clear. Alaskans are smart, can-do and open to being early adopters. But you already know that. So many people have taken the time to share their thoughts and opinions — and we have learned a lot. We were met with some expected skepticism, which I understand well, as I was an activist opposing nuclear power for decades. However, one of the things that have impressed me the most is a sense of genuine engagement and open-mindedness. It’s refreshing and a welcome departure from the norm.
Simultaneous to these discussions, Eielson Air Force Base was chosen to be the first national defense site for a micronuclear reactor. This has naturally garnered a lot of attention in Alaska and nationwide. It has also spawned additional discussions about this form of energy in Alaska and its overarching history.
Ultimately, if we are going to truly grapple with the statewide challenges of affordable energy, as well as the impacts of climate change in Alaska, it’s important to investigate each option we have.
Micronuclear systems are one of these options and they are deserving of a close and honest look as a piece of our energy future. More specifically, micronuclear offers energy security at a local level in both supply and price — a foundational element for economic development that, despite our energy riches, so much of Alaska lacks.
I converted from being an anti-nuclear activist to a full-on supporter due to the fact that the technology and infrastructure are vastly different from the large-scale legacy nuclear plants built in decades past. As a nation, we have learned so much and advanced so far from the early days of legacy nuclear power development that the systems around a micro modular reactor (MMR) are virtually unrecognizable when compared to the nuclear power of decades ago. Think of the difference between the IBM computer introduced 40+ years ago and the iPhone; both serve the purpose of computing, but the technological design and intended use are completely different. An iPhone is small and portable while the room-sized IBM was designed for a fixed location and level of production.
Put simply, modern micronuclear technology, such as Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation’s MMR unit, provides a long-term, stable-priced energy source that can be integrated into Alaska’s broad Railbelt power grid or utilized as a baseload power source in smaller, isolated grids. As a carbon-free alternative to diesel generation (which has numerous other side effects we have just come to accept), it is well-suited to offset the variability in power supply from most renewable sources.
It is my hope that beginning discussions in various coffee shops, hotel lobbies, boardrooms, and yes — even over dinner at the Turtle Club on trivia night (our team was “Gone Fission”), can bloom into more broad community discussions that take an honest look at whether micronuclear can provide a place in the current energy mix in the Interior and perhaps at Eielson. USNC has responded to the RFP for this opportunity, and we await news of the bid process. May the best option win, yet Alaska will be the winner regardless of the chosen vendor.
We look forward to continuing these discussions and welcome a range of viewpoints in doing so. We want to hear from everyone as we continue to talk with stakeholders about whether the MMR is a fit for the Interior’s energy mix. I will treat the first person who wants to talk fission at Turtle Club with the gift card I won for coming in third at trivia.
Mary Woollen is the director of stakeholder engagement for Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation. She has an extensive background in stakeholder engagement for nuclear and nuclear waste issues, and a consultant to the Department of Energy for their Consent Based Siting Initiative for nuclear waste.