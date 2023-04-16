 Skip to main content
An opportunity for a stable, secure energy supply with a minimal carbon footprint

Over the past two years, several colleagues and I have made multiple trips to Alaska working to learn what people in the Last Frontier know and how they feel about heat and power produced by micronuclear systems. Our goal has been to understand if this form of heat and power is a fit for the region and whether there is a will to adopt it.

During our travels, we met with a broad range of people and organizations: Alaska Native communities, local governments, universities, small businesses and other stakeholders in an effort to describe the technology and its potential applications.

Mary Woollen is the director of stakeholder engagement for Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation. She has an extensive background in stakeholder engagement for nuclear and nuclear waste issues, and a consultant to the Department of Energy for their Consent Based Siting Initiative for nuclear waste.

