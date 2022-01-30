An open letter to the Board of Education and chief school administrator

We cannot be more disappointed by the willful ignorance and callous disregard for the safety of schoolchildren, teachers and staff demonstrated by some Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education members and Chief School Administrator Karen Melin during the current pandemic. At the last board meeting, it was clear they have no idea what’s happening in the schools they oversee. We implore them to visit and witness what is occurring.
Across the borough, students are crowding into auditoriums with one supervising adult because so many teachers are out sick. Lack of masking has turned our schools into Covid super spreaders. At this writing, more than half of schools in the district are in modified operations because so many people are absent, with 1,302 students and 210 staff reporting Covid positive since Jan. 3: www.k12northstar.org/domain/5426. This unparalleled absence rate is not due to “a variety of reasons,” as Melin claimed at the meeting. Everyone knows this is due to Covid. Everyone.
The board and Melin need to formulate a working and transparent system. What are they doing about unprecedented teacher absences since schools reopened Jan. 4? How should schools and parents respond to these absences?
Melin stated she would support any school’s decision to enter modified operations. Yet this week, parents were informed by principals that there’s a threshold — 15% of the school must be reporting Covid in order to enact safety measures. There is no way to know the real positivity rate. We lack test availability throughout the district, and have no way to count untested children displaying symptoms.
No one has any clear understanding of what is going on from one day to the next. There is no coherent plan.
After last year’s difficulties, in-person learning is everyone’s preferred option for students. Yet basic safety measures to ensure this have been stripped, with no plan for the inevitable fallout of rampant virus spread. Widespread teacher shortages cause children to suffer from the drop in educational standards.
We find it highly ironic that schools practice enhanced security against outside threats, yet kids are being continually exposed to harmful conditions that are largely preventable within the school buildings. Masks, vaccinations and air filtration, proven preventative measures, are haphazard at best.
Stripping away universal masking and then allowing it after 15% of a school body is infected is like putting a finger in the drain once the plug has been pulled. A recent study published in Lancet stated, “Only in countries where the Omicron wave has not yet started can expanding mask use in advance of the wave have a more substantial effect.”
The board knew this was coming and that continued masking would slow its spread, and could have easily avoided the unfolding educational calamity. Yet for reasons evident only to four of its members, the board purposefully chose a path that resulted in the collapse of in-person learning. And so the wave crashed on us. Our students are now babysat in auditoriums instead of being taught in-person by teachers, in direct contradiction to the board’s stated objective of returning students to classes.
Despite repeated and consistent warnings from medical professionals, and overwhelming pleas from parents, teachers and community members, the decision to remove the mask mandate caused the spread of a potentially life-harming disease not only through our children but throughout the entire community. When children bring Covid home from school, they spread it to family members, some of them at-risk or too young to be vaccinated. And onward it goes. Our hospitals are understaffed even as Covid patient numbers rise, because health care workers are home with sick kids, or sick themselves. Ignorance and misinformed decisions led to the abysmal health condition and complete dysfunction now unraveling our school system, preventing our children’s educations, and upending our community’s economic and medical wellbeing. We can only hope that the school board and Melin feel some measure of guilt or shame that their deliberate removal of safety measures caused much of this. Please do better.