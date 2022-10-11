 Skip to main content
An Ambler resident in support of the Ambler Road

Anyone who has lived in Alaska over the last 10-plus years has probably heard of the Ambler Road project and has probably formed their own opinion of the project.

After years of publicity and discussion, I struggle to understand the people and groups that continue to oppose the Ambler Road. I understand the motives that drive their desire to stop the project, but I can’t help but wonder if they have really thought about what the end result of stopping the road would be and question what efforts they have invested into creating alternative options for the people and communities who would benefit from the road. I respect that everyone has a right to their own opinion; what I don’t respect is when people vehemently oppose something without proposing an alternative or solution for moving forward.

Tristen Patttee was raised in Ambler, lives in Ambler, and works for Red Dog Mine.

