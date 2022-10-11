An Ambler resident in support of the Ambler Road

Anyone who has lived in Alaska over the last 10-plus years has probably heard of the Ambler Road project and has probably formed their own opinion of the project.
After years of publicity and discussion, I struggle to understand the people and groups that continue to oppose the Ambler Road. I understand the motives that drive their desire to stop the project, but I can’t help but wonder if they have really thought about what the end result of stopping the road would be and question what efforts they have invested into creating alternative options for the people and communities who would benefit from the road. I respect that everyone has a right to their own opinion; what I don’t respect is when people vehemently oppose something without proposing an alternative or solution for moving forward.
Right-of-way access through Gates of the Arctic for this project was granted in 1980 when the Alaska National Interest Land Conservation Act (ANILCA) was signed into law. Interestingly, in the 43 years since ANILCA was passed, opponents of the project have been unable to identify a reasonable alternative to the road or come up with some kind of compromise that would satisfy the wants, goals and needs of all stakeholders. Further, amongst all the substantive comments submitted during the seven-year public process, no reasonable alternatives were identified.
I was raised in Ambler. Growing up there I experienced the challenges of life in remote Alaska. These challenges motivated me to better myself and seek employment at Red Dog Mine. That may sound strange but many of my family members who I looked up to worked at Red Dog. I was proud of their success and what their jobs allowed them to contribute back to the community. At 18, I began my career in the mining industry at Red Dog. The skills I gained there opened the door to new career opportunities and allowed me to work for NovaCopper at the Bornite Camp, at NANA as an environmental technician and NovaGold as a drill/blast supervisor. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities the mining industry has provided me.
Opponents of the Ambler Road make it seem like mining companies are evil and don’t care about the health of the land and surrounding communities. That’s just not true. Throughout my career, I’ve seen the lengths that mining companies go to operate responsibly, their dedication to the people of the region, and their constant investment in nearby communities. Not only do the mining companies that operate in Northwest Alaska provide jobs, training and educational opportunities, they provide our communities with whatever resources and assistance we need in the event of an emergency, especially during sub-freezing temperatures. Recently, their response to the Covid-19 pandemic was beyond exceptional. The plan and safety procedures put in place to keep the region and its people safe was unmatched. Time and time again, these companies have proved that they are here to help our communities when we need them the most, regardless of the weather or circumstance.
Some may view this as the companies bribing the communities into supporting mining activities. It’s not. The majority of people in the region view this as a company true to their values that demonstrates the care and respect they have for our communities, culture and land. We place our trust in these companies and accept their help and the opportunities they provide because they have so clearly demonstrated their commitment to being responsible stewards and improving life in the region, while simultaneously respecting our culture and subsistence lifestyle. As of this year, more than 56% of Red Dog employees are Alaska Native/NANA shareholders. This alone should make it clear that the company is dedicated to and respects our culture and lifestyle.
I’m not afraid to admit that the Ambler Road project scares me. It’s both overwhelming and nerve wracking to think about the land that I grew up on changing, especially in a way that may never be reversed. When you think about constructing a 211-mile road through previously untouched land, it’s hard not to think about the potential negative impacts that could occur. These potential negative impacts are especially hard to ignore for people outside of the mining industry.
Projects in Alaska are commonly compared to Red Dog, and many of the articles comparing the projects refer to Red Dog as “the most toxic place in America” because of the waste rock generated by mining activities. What these articles fail to mention is that this so-called toxic release is actually neatly piled and sloped at a grade, which allows native grasses and plants to grow on it, and monitored for erosion.
The truth is, just as Red Dog is not the most toxic place in America, the Ambler Road won’t be as ruinous as opponents make it seem. As both an Alaska Native and a Red Dog employee, I encourage everyone, no matter what side of the aisle they are on to do their own research, think critically and logically, question everything, and don’t believe every strategically placed headline that catches your attention.
Tristen Patttee was raised in Ambler, lives in Ambler, and works for Red Dog Mine.