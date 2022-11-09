 Skip to main content
An Ambler/Nome Road is requested here

The Ambler/Dalton Road as proposed by AIDEA, Trilogy Metals, Inc. and NANA Regional Corporation is and has been short-sighted, poorly planned and self serving.

Initially, the Ambler Road Project was to extract minerals and get them to market, presumably in a cost-effective manner. This road project does not do that. I would like someone to tell me why trucking ore on an 850-mile journey through the most populated areas of the state to port is efficient.

Adeline Raboff lives in Fairbanks.

