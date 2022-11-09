An Ambler/Nome Road is requested here

The Ambler/Dalton Road as proposed by AIDEA, Trilogy Metals, Inc. and NANA Regional Corporation is and has been short-sighted, poorly planned and self serving.
Initially, the Ambler Road Project was to extract minerals and get them to market, presumably in a cost-effective manner. This road project does not do that. I would like someone to tell me why trucking ore on an 850-mile journey through the most populated areas of the state to port is efficient.
The idea of this Ambler/Dalton Road segment remaining a “private industrial road” is nonsense. AIDEA, Trilogy Metals, Inc. and NANA Regional Corporation would go broke trying to maintain a 211-mile dirt industrial road for 20 years.
It has been about 10 years since AIDEA first proposed this road. The world has changed since then, but these planners are so busy with their big PR firm promotion of this project that they don’t seem to have noticed.
For instance, the circumpolar shipping lane not only developed but is increasing exponentially. There is a global race to extract resources and to develop the region. Things don’t happen in a vacuum. The world’s industrial nations and military establishments are in full mobilization mode.
Have you heard of the Russian and Chinese military vessels spotted near Alaska waters? Rumor has it the Chinese have built one of the biggest ice crushing ships in the world. These global developments make it necessary to reconsider the Plan B route, a 360 mile Ambler/Nome Road.
An Ambler/Nome Road would be a first step in creating much needed infrastructure throughout the region and opening access to the Upper Kobuk Mining District and to six other mining districts on the Seward Peninsula. At present these six mining districts have no road access to port. There are two ports on the Seward Peninsula — Port Clarence and the Port of Nome. Yet the Seward Peninsula and the Northwest Arctic, the region of the Kobuk mining district, pay some of the highest cost of living and transportation prices in the state. It is an area waiting and in need of economic development.
In this light of global development however, it has become incumbent upon the U.S. Strategic Forces to establish a presence on the Seward Peninsula and the Northwest Arctic. This would necessitate land for bases and military facilities, housing, airfields, streets, lights, power generation, water, sewage systems and the disposal of wastes. Given the environment these are not small matters. This represents planning for years to come.
Is AIDEA aware of the implications of this circumpolar shipping route?
Just a few possible scenarios. 1) Tour boats are already landing in Nome; they will increase 2) making the seasonal tour industry increase and 3) making it necessary to beef up the Coast Guard in the region and then it will become 4) necessary to extend the marine highway to accommodate seasonal travel between communities, and 5) to increase barging routes and 6) to expand the ports of Nome and Port Clarence to handle these situations and 7) to expand storage capabilities at both locations.
If the Ambler/Dalton Road goes through as planned the U.S. military’s efforts to develop a strategic plan for the Seward Peninsula and the Northwest Arctic would be stymied and delayed. It would set back the state of Alaska 30 years.
Folks, I am not the only person who thinks about these things. There are others.
The question is: Is AIDEA a corporation that is flexible enough to take these changing possible scenarios into account and shift gears or is it already a big government bureaucracy too invested in its own red tape? Alaska is a young state it needs flexible decision makers who work with conditions as they are, not as they look on the planning boards.
Alaska could use a real good Ambler/Nome Road.
Adeline Raboff lives in Fairbanks.