An Ambler/Nome Road: Dare we dream?

When Dave Lacey first told me about the Co-op Market idea, I thought it was a good but doubtful it would come to fruition. The Co-op Market as we know it today is thriving, and this includes a network of people in Alaska who see the need for and value of food security.

Believe it or not, the Ambler/Nome Road is about food security. It is also about planning ahead in a world with an uncertain future. Valuable scarce resources in this world have been narrowing down, and the countries that possess them or have the power to access these rare resources are getting fewer. The competition for these resources is getting serious. International corporate mergers and takeovers in the mining and extraction community is and was commonplace. The national security watch dogs of every nation are tightening up security around these resources. The business community reacts to every merger; it is big news, it has repercussions in every other market in the world.

Adeline Raboff lives in Fairbanks.

