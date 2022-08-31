An Ambler/Nome Road: Dare we dream?

When Dave Lacey first told me about the Co-op Market idea, I thought it was a good but doubtful it would come to fruition. The Co-op Market as we know it today is thriving, and this includes a network of people in Alaska who see the need for and value of food security.
Believe it or not, the Ambler/Nome Road is about food security. It is also about planning ahead in a world with an uncertain future. Valuable scarce resources in this world have been narrowing down, and the countries that possess them or have the power to access these rare resources are getting fewer. The competition for these resources is getting serious. International corporate mergers and takeovers in the mining and extraction community is and was commonplace. The national security watch dogs of every nation are tightening up security around these resources. The business community reacts to every merger; it is big news, it has repercussions in every other market in the world.
Make no mistake about it, Alaska is the last frontier. It is a last frontier that is changing exponentially, in leaps and bounds. Whether it’s the composition of its population, the degree of influx, or the weather and environmental changes that are devastatingly obvious to longtime residents, or the tremendous reduction and interruption in the flow of species into every region of the state. The flow of fish could be characterized as erratic, and every year invasive species are increasing in number. The momentum of this change will not stop. Just the oceanographic changes alone are driving Congress and U.S. military into hyperdrive. This is not a fairy tale. We are living right through and along with all this global activity swirling around us, and we must take some action.
We are the new voyagers in global sustainability and survivability. In this context we are looking at an enormous state with distinct bio-regions, and micro-economic settings. Each region has its strengths and vulnerabilities. We must develop each region to be as economically viable and resourceful as possible, and to be able to sustain itself as a community.
Which brings us back to the Ambler/Nome Road. There are those that think this road would be about 390 miles long. There hasn’t been a road this long built in Alaska since the Haul Road. Heavy industrial engineers and road builders from all over the state would be there on a seasonal basis until the road was complete. It would be worth every penny and repay Alaskans for years to come.
For starters the Ambler/Nome Road would open the Northwest Arctic and the Seward Peninsula as a regional economic unit. It would access and make possible the development of other mining districts in the region, for instance, the Council, Fairhaven, Kougarok, Koyuk, Nome and the Port Clarence mining districts. Here is a whole industrial region of the state that has laid dormant for years and yet very few people even know about the Northwest Arctic and the Seward Peninsula.
Just one example of life in the Northwest Arctic can be told in the story of the fuel oil barge that must moor two miles offshore in Kotzebue Sound. The shoals prevent any closer entry. It will stay there for 10 days and wait for the city of Kotzebue to unload the heating fuel that will keep the city warm for a whole year. A lot can happen in Kotzebue sound in 10 days and every year it is a race against time to unload and deliver.
The most cost-effective benefit of an Ambler/Nome Road will be the deep-water port that is in the works for the Port of Nome. Port Clarence may be overdue for a port. All resources must have a port and warehousing that is close and cost effective. The deep-water Port of Nome will benefit all the mining districts in the Kobuk Drainage corridor and the Seward Peninsula.
The thing is Ambler Road as it has been proposed is not a done deal. There is still time for the business community, engineers, environmentalist, road builders, port developers, and the rural residents to redirect this road and get a win/win situation going that will benefit all of Alaska for years to come.
Yes, I dream of an Ambler/Nome Road.
Adeline Raboff lives in Fairbanks.