An Alaska-Siberian friendship celebrates three decades

People turn to joyful memories in troubling times. So it was this past month, when major anniversaries were celebrated over the chilly airwaves between the sister cities of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Yakutsk, Russia. New leaders and old friends met virtually in a spirit of camaraderie and celebration in two well-attended international meetings. The first focused on the 80th anniversary celebration of the pilots who flew the legendary WWII Alaska-Siberian (ALSIB) supply route. The second meeting celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the formal Sister Cities relationship between climatically and culturally connected Fairbank and Yakutsk. The fact that these events regarding 20th century wartime diplomacy and citizen activism warranted special acknowledgement is timeless evidence that friendship and cooperation are always available when we recognize our common humanity.
For Fairbanksans, it was the Sister Cities celebration that took center stage. Beginning more than 30 years ago, a group of curious and ambitious Alaskans sought to establish strong and enduring relations with a Russian city through Sister Cities International. Persistent attempts at correspondence, endless library investigations, an official visit to the city of Yakutsk and several “courtship” exchanges created conditions for the relationship to blossom. Those efforts came to fruition in a wide range of events and programs that gradually knitted the lives and hopes of people from both cities together. Large delegations went back and forth for tours and festivities, the cities’ universities welcomed exchange students at special rates, a Women in Business conference was held with an international group of entrepreneurs, expert exchanges on science and journalism took place, and innumerable gifts crisscrossed the Pacific Ocean.
Such durable and creative endeavors ensured the strength of our two cities’ bond, which was again displayed this year in the moving and momentous virtual meeting of our two mayors, Bryce Ward and Evgeny Grigoriev. Their warm expressions of mutual interest and commitment to invigorate the friendship launched an hour-long program, recounting the accomplishments, connections, and hopes for the two cities.
Deputy Minister for External Relations and Ethnic Affairs of the Sakha Republic, Sergey Khatylykov, emcee for the meeting, opened the program with a comprehensive summary of our exchanges over the last thirty years. Three presentations by the Sister Cities initiative’s most long-standing and dedicated proponents followed: Melissa (Mimi) Chapin (one of the initial organizers), Anastasia Bozhedonova (former Deputy Executive Director of the “Northern Forum”), and Klaudia Fedorova (Associate Professor of the Northeast Federal University of Yakutsk). Heartfelt recollections and anecdotes accompanied fascinating photographs from another time, depicting the earliest meetings of Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Juanita Helms and Mayor Pavel Borodin of Yakutsk in 1989, the “Good Will Flight” of Everett Long from Fairbanks to Yakutsk in 1990, boat tours on the Lena and Tanana Rivers, and many a shared meal. After the formal presentations, Bruce and Elena Shelt (the first and only married couple to emerge from the Sister Cities project) expressed their appreciation for the celebration and the generous welcoming of one another back into each other’s cities.
As happens with so many Covid-era meetings on Zoom, our event ended with a bittersweet sense of longing. The separation between individuals and nations, between circumpolar neighbors, poses a surmountable but lamentable obstacle to our efforts to demonstrate the power of US-Russian friendship. During the celebration, it was apparent that the successes and joys of the Sister Cities relationship resulted not from the sense of “otherness” that the US-Russia relationship can evoke, but from deep kinship and a vision for a world with fewer borders and more exchange. News about national elites and visible public figures, tense and at odds with one another, so frequently bombard us that it is easy to forget the innumerable and constant efforts of citizens and city administrations to establish ties based on the principle of friendship. It is important not to be taken in by the grand narratives proffered by national news media, but to pursue the small, eminently human impulses to build enduring relationships with one another, to learn from and celebrate our differences, and to speak out with one voice for peaceful coexistence.
Our Fairbanks Sister Cities committee in Fairbanks will continue to elevate and fortify the relationship with Yakutsk, showing that solidarity in the Arctic knows no borders.