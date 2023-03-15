 Skip to main content
An Alaska Carbon Exchange is pivotal in developing a carbon offset market

I applaud Gov. Mike Dunleavy for raising the average Alaskan’s awareness of the carbon offset market. In so doing, I hope that he will inspire others to become conscious of the global climate crisis that will shape our economy in the future.

The governor seems fixated on sequestering and merchandising carbon offsets on Alaska’s 104 million acres. But if he wants to launch Alaska into the carbon offset future, he will do the following: establish an Alaska Carbon Exchange (ACX).

Elstun W. Lauesen is an economic development professional who has practiced in Alaska for over 50 years and considers Fairbanks his hometown. He specializes in rural development, working throughout rural Alaska and Pacific Northwest Indian Country.

