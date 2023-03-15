An Alaska Carbon Exchange is pivotal in developing a carbon offset market

I applaud Gov. Mike Dunleavy for raising the average Alaskan’s awareness of the carbon offset market. In so doing, I hope that he will inspire others to become conscious of the global climate crisis that will shape our economy in the future.
The governor seems fixated on sequestering and merchandising carbon offsets on Alaska’s 104 million acres. But if he wants to launch Alaska into the carbon offset future, he will do the following: establish an Alaska Carbon Exchange (ACX).
An ACX would be a financial intermediary that uses the inducement authority of the state to leverage financing that would create actual carbon sequestration projects on the ground in Alaska. The ACX could help Alaska projects meet verified carbon standards which are part of the global carbon credits system. The unique characteristics of Alaska carbon projects will require technical assistance in verification and certification in future markets. I am talking, of course, of projects that are not part of the industrial capture system, which now has the attention of the Legislature. The industry is proposing carbon capture regulations that allow them to capture carbon they have extracted and store it underground in exchange for tax credits.
An example of non-industrial carbon capture is the so-called “Blue Carbon Projects” that will exist in Alaska’s coastal and marine areas. These projects will take carbon directly out of the air and store it in the ground or in the biomass of the marine environment.
The ACX would develop a global marketing infrastructure for those carbon credits. To get a sense of the global exchange network, navigate to the World Bank website to look at the global network of carbon exchanges that exist or are in formation, carbonpricingdashboard.worldbank.org
The ACX (and the state) will realize a magnitude of income through receiving exchange fees and securing an equity position in the financing and projects that it successfully places.
The ACX would take advantage of the diversity of opportunities for carbon sequestration that exist in our state.
I am personally involved in an Arctic Carbon Sink project involving Alaska’s vast Western tundra estate, a complex biome that is a “carbon sponge” according to the late Dr. Alex Wilson of the University of Arizona. The Yukon Flats ecosystem is a complex taiga biome that is home of the Yedoma permafrost regime, a massive and ancient container of carbon formed during the ice age — some have called it the Amazon of ancient carbon; it is endangered and would be a revenue-rich target for a carbon offset initiative. And in Southeast Alaska, Prince of Wales Island sits as a crown jewel for offset efforts; it’s been over-harvested in the past and new growth sequesters carbon. The island’s corporations could plan for optimal carbon growth and secure credits for future markets.
An Alaska Carbon Exchange would provide a role for the state government that is consistent with the vision of our constitution: using our collective resources to incentivize the growth and diversification of the enterprise economy.
As for the state’s own lands, the ANILCA checkerboard of state land ownership actually provides an elegant solution for Alaskans; lease out our state’s carbon rights much as we do for our gas and oil interests, and leave the development to carbon offset to our clever and entrepreneurial residents.
The establishment of an Alaska Carbon Exchange would be a boon to Alaska’s carbon entrepreneurs and a blessing to the planet.
If the governor provides the proper leadership here, we will all celebrate a grand convergence of economic and environmental interests.
Elstun W. Lauesen is an economic development professional who has practiced in Alaska for over 50 years and considers Fairbanks his hometown. He specializes in rural development, working throughout rural Alaska and Pacific Northwest Indian Country.