American mining needs younger professionals

By 2030, Gen Z will be 30% of the American workforce. This tech-savvy generation has strong ideas about the places and cultures in which it wants to work. And one of the reoccurring opinions heard from Gen Zers is the longing to get out from behind the desk, to find a place where collaboration is key and where the work is impactful. Gen Z, here’s an idea for you: American mining.

Mining needs you. Mining needs your skillset and energy, and it may be exactly what you’re looking for, even if you don’t yet realize it.

Rich Nolan is president and CEO of the National Mining Association.

