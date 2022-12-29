 Skip to main content
America’s compassion is actually hurting people with disabilities

The Biden Administration released a 100-plus-page plan earlier this month on how to reduce America’s estimated one half million homeless population by 25% over the next two years. Because state and federal agencies have a history of not applying enough effort or incentives to help people get off drugs and alcohol, the “Housing First” plan is not without its critics.

Alaska’s major cities are facing similar challenges in helping the homeless and people with a mental illness as major cities like Seattle, San Francisco and Portland. With all the red flags the “Housing First” programs in those cities have in caring for people with a disability, Alaska seems to be regrettably heading in the same direction.

Faith J. Myers is the author of the book “Going Crazy in Alaska: A history of Alaska’s treatment of psychiatric patients,” and the e-book “Mental Health Care in Alaska 2022: A report card by a former psychiatric patient.”

