Ambler Road vs. wild rivers: the Brooks Range impact

Since the 1970s, I have been one of dozens of guides and outfitters who offers trips into the marvelous wilderness areas of the Central Brooks Range, where the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) has proposed a 220-mile-long road into the Ambler Mining District. This road would bisect critical subsistence hunting and fishing areas, cut through Gates of the Arctic National Preserve, and sever all of the federally designated Wild and Scenic Rivers that flow out of the Gates of the Arctic National Park.
As proposed, the route leaves the Dalton Highway south of Coldfoot proceeding west, crossing the Koyukuk River immediately below the junction of the wild North Fork of the Koyukuk. This incredibly popular Wild and Scenic River flows 100 miles south from the namesake of the park. Across the Koyukuk, the road will cross the beautiful Wild River, another popular clearwater stream flowing from Wild Lake.
After crossing the Wild, the route skirts the southern slopes of the Ninemile Hills, north of Bettles, cutting through subsistence areas used by residents of Bettles and Evansville before crossing the John River. This popular Wild and Scenic River flows 100-plus miles from the village of Anaktuvuk Pass and is heavily used by wilderness enthusiasts and hunters alike.
The road would then proceed up the remote Malamute Fork of the John, used by hunting guides south of the park, climbing into the headwaters of the East Fork of Henshaw Creek, which supports the largest run of spawning salmon in the entire Yukon drainage. The road would pass between Heart Mountain and Deadman Mountain before running down the Malamute Fork of the Alatna River that supports an incredible grayling fishery.
The road here would be built on permafrost benches, requiring side roads to access massive amounts of gravel to keep it from disappearing into permafrost. At valley’s end, the road would cross the Iniakuk River, popular with pack rafters. It would approach Iniakuk Lake with its remote fly-in lodge before requiring a massive bridge across the Alatna River, another Wild and Scenic River.
The Alatna flows 100 miles through Gates of the Arctic, past the famous Arrigetch Peaks and Takahula Lake. The bridge would be less than 10 miles from the park boundary and enable motorboat access to the Alatna, creating conflicts between subsistence hunters from Allakaket and Alatna and nonlocal hunters when the road inevitably opens to the public.
Across the Alatna, the proposed route traverses Helpmejack Creek to the Alatna Portage, entering the Preserve across from designated wilderness and the park boundary. Ten miles further, the route passes within two miles of Walker Lake, where another massive bridge will be built making it impossible to prevent four wheelers from beating trails through wilderness to the most spectacular lake in the Park. Most people paddling the Kobuk Wild and Scenic River start at Walker Lake, causing their wilderness trip to be interrupted by this bridge. I have seen grizzly bears feasting on the salmon runs at precisely this spot.
I won’t discuss the five other major rivers, three other major lakes and two more remote wilderness lodges this road will disrupt before getting to the Ambler Mining District. You get the idea of the impacts the Ambler Road would have on the Brooks.
Alaska is a unique state. Wilderness, and lots of it, is part of our culture. Most Alaskans appreciate that. Yet the state of Alaska has spent more than $30 million dollars on this “private road” for foreign mining companies, which AIDEA claims will be paid back through tolls, with no guarantee they’ll even cover annual maintenance costs. Politicians, corporations, foreign mining companies and the whims of AIDEA should not dictate what happens here. They represent the mines and their economic interests. They do not represent the wishes of the local people, including the 11 communities who have signed resolutions opposing the road, nor the general population of the state of Alaska. This road should never be built.