Ambler Road, Ukraine and a pending energy crisis

The crisis in Ukraine, more so than considerations for reducing climate change, means that extracting metals for electric vehicles, batteries and generators, including small modular nuclear reactors, is all the more urgent. That further means that decisions to cut off roadways to mining, such as the Ambler Mining District road connection right of way, are ruinous to our future. What is even more amazing is the parallel we are progressing along compared to the 1970s.
Consider for a moment the synchronicity between the Ukrainian conflict and the 1973 Yum Kippur Arab-Israeli War. The 1973 war was started by the Arabs with the backing of Saudi Arabia, who had over 10% of the world’s supply of petroleum at the time. Russia currently produces close to 10% of the world’s supply of petroleum. In 1973, the U.S. oil production was in decline. Currently with a price rise of 70% from 2020 to 2021, the U.S. shale oil production went down, as did U.S. conventional oil production which has been going down since 1970.
Imagine that, U.S. shale oil had been averaging a 30% per year increase from 2000 to 2018 and yet a 70% increase in price could not even increase U.S. shale production by even 1%. And it usually only takes 25 weeks from a price rise to see a rise in oil shale drilling and a few weeks later a rise in production, unless you are having trouble finding more shale oil, which is actually the case in the United States.
Incidentally, non-U.S. shale oil like that in Argentina has its own languishing effect, where not just government institutions hold its potential back, but all the concerns for methane releases do too. After all, you often find shale oil with shale gas (methane) and you do not want to lose the shale gas. So it makes it hard to separate where to drill and where not to drill in order to find oil to produce. And Argentina, as do many shale oil producers, already has plenty of natural gas, and so do not want to produce more of it. That hampers the whole process.
Back to the 1973 war. The Arab-Israeli fighting got bogged down in tank warfare in the Sanai across the Suez Canal from Egypt as well as in the Golan Heights by Syria, similar to how the Ukrainian War looks to be getting bogged down. So, then there was an Arab oil embargo. The embargo, which was undoubtedly planned all along, caused oil prices to rise by about four-fold, even though the embargo only lasted four months. Still, after the embargo was over, oil prices stayed at the new high level for the next decade. Such can happen again now with a Russian oil embargo which means the U.S. and the world need alternatives to oil including renewables.
Alas, not only do renewables need a lot of metals production from such places as the Pebble Mine and the Ambler Mining District and where the longer we wait to open up those mines, the more costly all the metals will become, but Russia itself produces about 10% of aluminum and copper and about 20% of battery grade nickel.
However, more than needing metals for nuclear power, renewable energy systems and electric vehicles, we will need metals for conventional base power production from coal.
Indeed, we will need those metals to produce natural gas dispatchable turbine powered electricity to fill in all the gaps that intermittent renewables create, like all those wind free, dark, freezing cold winter nights in Alaska. What good does a solar panel do on New Year’s eve in Alaska at 40 below zero? Although as oil and gasoline prices go up, cars will be converted to using natural gas and we will need to use coal-to-gas, and coal-to-liquids which also require certain metals to process.
Even Alaska Native villages are going to suffer and so one Alaska Native’s caribou herd is another Alaska Native’s lack of energy, even a lack of renewable energy such as small hydro power projects that can often be done nearby but needs those metals. One road cannot possible be so detrimental to the environment as a lack of the metals we need to create alternative energy solutions.
Maybe if someone in Washington actually understood energy, there might be a more even handed approach to our predicament.