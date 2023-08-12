 Skip to main content
Alternatives to consider when it comes to ore hauling, mining and Kinross

Alaska has just one highway in and out of our state: the Alaska Highway. It links up with the Glenn, Richardson, Klondike and other roads as our only route to Canada and the rest of the world. Why are we about to turn a huge section of this strategic route into a mining haul road for a private corporation?

The Kinross/Contango Tetlin Mine project plans to bring ore from the Copper Valley to Fairbanks. First, let me applaud the administration, Transportation Commissioner Ryan Anderson, and the mine owners for promoting the project. Alaska needs responsible resource development, and our country needs gold and other associated minerals found in the area — but not at the cost of the personal safety and long-term infrastructure needs of Alaskans.

Frank H. Murkowski served Alaska as a United States senator from 1981 to 2002 and as the eighth governor of Alaska from 2002 to 2006.

