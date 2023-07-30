All students deserve an excellent and equitable education

This October voters will decide on three open Board of Education seats. The stakes couldn’t be higher.
Anyone watching any news knows the “culture wars” are playing out in school districts around the nation. As a career educator, my biggest fear is that the adults will focus on playing politics while the students whose needs should be at the center of decision making take a back seat.
The motto of the Fairbanks school district is “Excellence and Equity for All.” The district’s overview webpage outlines core values and that “[their] mission is to provide an excellent, equitable education in a safe, supportive environment so all students will succeed and contribute to a diverse and changing society.” Political labels aside, I’ve always found residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough to value excellent education and to want all students to be successful in school and beyond. So my driving question when I decide who to vote for is, “Who is going to support that mission and make sure all our students can benefit from quality education?”
In the not so distant past, school board elections were considered nonpartisan. Candidates certainly shared their views on fiscal responsibility, class size, curriculum and curriculum processes, sports and the arts. Once elected, I saw board members come to meetings in good faith which meant listening to data presented by administration and the opinions of the public and students, and only then making the best decision for the district as a whole. I hope that tradition will continue after this October’s elections.
Various school board discussions this past school year included board members sharing personal religious beliefs, views on morality, and feelings about scientific methodology and evidence. That sharing is totally appropriate.
What is not appropriate is when board members make decisions that govern all students based solely on personal or political beliefs, especially when those beliefs include disenfranchising and marginalizing groups of children they’re supposed to be advocating for.
We’re in fundraising season for fall elections, and I’m seeing ads for a block of “conservative candidates” for school board. What makes me pause isn’t their conservative beliefs; what makes me pause is trying to understand what that means for making sure all students receive an excellent and equitable education. Does it mean that these candidates intend to bring the battles we see ripping other communities apart here to our home? Does being a conservative candidate mean censoring library books? Does it mean mimicking the Florida Department of Education which adopted standards for middle schoolers to learn that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit?” What is the conservative answer for how to provide an excellent and equitable education for all students?
One candidate recently penned a Community Perspective in which he stated “protecting children shouldn’t be controversial.” He’s right. It shouldn’t. Unfortunately, he goes on to say that students who identify as transgender are “sincerely wrong,” and so I wonder how he’ll protect them (especially when many of us disagree with him)? Michael Humphrey said, “Pointing out that schools should be a place of academic learning and not centers of indoctrination is not controversial to the overwhelming majority of people in the borough.”
First, does he really think that teachers have time to indoctrinate students when they have to meet the requirements of the Alaska Reads Act, state testing, progress monitoring, curriculum requirements, playground duty, mandatory trainings and staff meetings? Secondly, does he think that students who identify as trans, queer or just different are going to be able to embrace academic learning when the adults in charge cite a “Christian view” that tells them they are not OK, that their families aren’t OK, and that their gender identification is “absurd?” His comments certainly imply that he is not interested in ensuring a “safe and secure” environment for these students.
Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders. Please do your homework, encourage your neighbors to research candidates, and ask hard questions as you decide how to cast your votes.
I don’t mind board members with strong convictions and opinions, but I also want board members who can listen to others, learn, and let their decisions evolve to make certain that every single individual student benefits from public education in Fairbanks in a safe and secure environment. All must include all.
Melanie Hadaway a retired Fairbanks teacher and administrator.