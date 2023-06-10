 Skip to main content
Community Perspective: Vivian Korthuis

Alaska's salmon crisis continues to be ignored

Yukon River

Subsistence salmon fishing closed in Nulato and most places on the Yukon in 2021 because of a crash in numbers.

If we ignore the problem, we won’t have to deal with it. That is the mindset of far too many federal agency decision-makers and government leaders in Alaska.

The State Board of Fisheries chose to ignore the devastating impacts of the ongoing salmon crisis at its February meeting. During the legislative session, Gov. Dunleavy and the Legislature failed to protect Native communities from the devastating effects of this crisis. Now, as the June North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting kicks off in Sitka, we wait to see if Western Alaska will be ignored — again.

Vivian Korthuis is the CEO of The Association of Village Council Presidents. AVCP is a regional nonprofit tribal consortium comprised of the 56 federally recognized tribes of the YK Delta. The geographic boundaries of AVCP extend from the Yukon River Village of Russian Mission downstream to the Bering Sea coast, north up through Kotlik and south along the coastline to Platinum and then extending up the Kuskokwim River to Stony River, including Lime Village on the Stony River tributary. The area encompasses approximately 6.5 million acres, or 55,000 square miles, in Western Alaska.

