Alaska's judiciary: Our founders got it right

We are writing in response to politically motivated attacks on our state judiciary that are disingenuous and misleading, threaten the fairness and integrity of Alaska’s courts, and undermine the promise of equal justice. These attacks arise in the debate over Ballot Measure 1 — whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention — and during judicial retention elections.

Those who want a convention claim that Alaska’s constitutional provision for judicial selection and retention has resulted in judges who are not accountable to the people. This is simply not true — no state judges anywhere in the country face more intense scrutiny or higher accountability to the people they serve than Alaska’s judges. Alaskans should be fighting to protect the system that offers such transparency — not promoting destruction of this important constitutional provision.

Submitted by Donna Goldsmith and Elaine Andrews, co-chairs, Alaskans for Fair Courts, and board members Niesje Steinkruger, Jim Torgerson, Debra O’Gara, Erin Jackson-Hill, Bud Carpeneti, Bruce Botelho, Barb Hood, Chuck Kopp and Tom Amodio.

