Alaska's judges are committed to a fair and impartial judiciary

We are proud to have been Alaska judges, and we are proud of Alaska’s judiciary. Recent national headlines make us even more so.

In Wisconsin, mega-donors on both sides of a politically charged judicial election contributed more than $45 million to campaigns for a single seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Members of the public understandably question a judge’s ability to remain impartial when their “funders” come before them to have their matters heard.

These Community Perspective authors served a collective 70 years before their retirements.

Walter “Bud” Carpeneti is a retired Alaska Supreme Court justice and chair of Justice Not Politics Alaska.

Niesje Steinkruger and Elaine Andrews are retired Superior Court judges. Andrews is also co-chair of Alaskans for Fair Courts.

