Alaska's homegrown answer to the two party system

The 2022 political season has kicked off in a manner which can only be described as “shocking” and “overwhelming” with initially over 50 candidates in the special election vying to replace Congressman Don Young, who held the seat since 1973.
Change is inevitable and frustrations have been increasingly mounting over corruption allegations within the two party system. Now with the implementation of ranked choice voting, Alaskans will soon find out if we have been blessed or further burdened.
I’d like to address Alaskans who have become disenfranchised with the two party system, reaching out to them to discuss the Alaska Independence Party, some of its core platform values, and why voting for candidates of AIP means putting Alaskans first above all other issues.
The Alaska Independence Party (AIP) was formed by the late visionary Joe Vogler, one of Fairbanks’ own, who while advocating for Alaskans and Alaska first, found that the “club” would hear little of his advocacy or support his political candidacy. Thus, the Alaska Independence Party was born.
No matter what Washington, D.C., would like to impose or deprive Alaskans of, Alaskans should be the guides of their own future and destiny, as nobody knows Alaska and its needs better than its own people.
The people of the Alaska Independence Party, before its political formation in 1984, had been tirelessly advocating for Alaskans’ rights and has sustained more than its fair share of unsubstantiated, unnecessary and much undeserved political sabotage by opponents who chose not to place Alaskans and their rights above all other issues.
The saying goes, “You can’t keep a good man down.” Washington, D.C., cannot continually keep us good people of Alaska down either.
I humbly address the good people of Alaska, both seasoned sourdoughs and cheechakos alike, to revisit the potential that the Alaska Independence Party offers to all of the Alaskan peoples as it truly is Alaska’s only born and bred political party.
AIP advocates for states’ rights, individual rights, prohibiting and abolishing all property and income tax, and supporting the rights of parents to privately home school, as well as curtailing or eradicating abortion, euthanasia and infanticide through private, religious and political action.
The lives of all Alaskans are meaningful, and AIP advocates for “Alaskans First” employment opportunities, thus giving Alaskans back their voices to be heard while simultaneously reinstating control back over one’s destiny.
AIP also defends and supports Alaskans’ constitutional rights of the individual to keep and bear arms, further solidifying those protections guaranteed to the people for their safety and security in these times of global uncertainties.
“Alaskans First, Alaska Always” has never fallen out of favor amongst the people; the two party system has both neglected and failed Alaskans at every turn.
I invite everyone to visit the akip.org website and to also consider attending the 2022 Alaska Independence Party Convention at the regional sports complex in Soldotna on April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thank you for your time reading about the Alaska Independence Party and our advocacy for placing Alaskans first and Alaska always.