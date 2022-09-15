 Skip to main content
Alaska's constitution: If it ain't broke, don't fix it

As a conservative, I subscribe to the principle to leave alone things in government that are working well. We have enough important things that need to change, like high inflation, the Biden administration’s efforts to close down ANWR, the Ambler Road and to reimpose the Roadless Rule on the Tongass.

Alaska’s original constitution is one of the things in government that is working well and should be left alone. Article XIII, Section 4 of the Alaska constitution gives voters the opportunity every 10 years to vote on whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention. Alaska voters have wisely turned it down by large margins in 1972, 1982, 1992, 2002 and 2012. We Alaskans should turn it down when the question is on the ballot again this year.

Frank H. Murkowski is a former U.S. senator (1981-2002) and governor (2002-2006) of Alaska.

