Alaska took back its elections with ranked choice voting. Let's keep it that way.

Rep. Don Young was alive and well in his Virginia home of 40-plus years when critics began laying their ground game to demonize, insert doubt and blame ranked choice voting (RCV) for their impending losses. Some media outlets aided in inducing skepticism and fear.

One anti-RCV opponent campaigned throughout the state, claiming, without evidence of course, “You know, this whole system is just rigged from the get-go.” I do not deny that political consultants helped construct RCV, but ranked choice voting is not responsible for any particular party’s loss. The lack of humility among that party’s candidates was to blame in one race; underestimating the political prowess of an incumbent and the Republican Senate leader’s outside Alaska financial support was to blame in another.

Chris Bye is a former candidate for U.S. House. He lives in Fairbanks.

