Alaska took back its elections with ranked choice voting. Let's keep it that way.

Rep. Don Young was alive and well in his Virginia home of 40-plus years when critics began laying their ground game to demonize, insert doubt and blame ranked choice voting (RCV) for their impending losses. Some media outlets aided in inducing skepticism and fear.
One anti-RCV opponent campaigned throughout the state, claiming, without evidence of course, “You know, this whole system is just rigged from the get-go.” I do not deny that political consultants helped construct RCV, but ranked choice voting is not responsible for any particular party’s loss. The lack of humility among that party’s candidates was to blame in one race; underestimating the political prowess of an incumbent and the Republican Senate leader’s outside Alaska financial support was to blame in another.
My favorite skeptics’ slogan is, “RCV is too hard.” In fact, these candidates and their party spent more time declaring voting was too hard than explaining how easy the system actually is. They fed fears. After the election, two failed candidates continued this mantra. If ranking candidates is too hard for them to understand, I can only imagine the difficulty they would each have in dealing with congressional procedures and bills.
We rank choices in our daily decisions: “Do I take Seward Highway or drive around using Muldoon Road? Or do I try C Street and cut through downtown? Which one will get me to my destination fastest?”
Several candidates have provided ill-informed solutions to “defeat” RCV, like “bullet voting,” which only paved the way for their defeat. Candidates failed to explain that other voters would take the opportunity to rank all four candidates and write-ins, such as the 7,000 voters who first voted for Nick Begich (R) and then placed Mary Peltola (D) in their lineup over Sarah Palin (R). I humbly recommend that folks do not heed the advice from political candidates (or anyone else) who do not understand the subject matter.
Party-induced fear prevents many voters from researching other candidates. Prior to RCV, key party elites would determine who was on the primary ballot and which ballot you received. The open primary and RCV puts candidate ballot access squarely where it belongs: with Alaska voters. Any Republican can run. Any Democrat can run.
More and most importantly, any Alaskan can run. We are no longer chained to the lesser of two evils — which is what terrifies the party bosses.
God forbid a normal Alaskan, not one anointed by the party or media, run for office. Good governance is not the prime objective of the two private political parties nor the goal of the cheerleading media. Control is.
Legislation introduced by my friend, Rep. Frank Tomaszewski, is, without a doubt a bid by the party to reassert control. This does not reflect the man I know personally; the man who would stop for a stranger broken down on the road.
The open primary provides everyday Alaskans the opportunity to participate in the governance of our state without bending a knee of fealty to a party. They can actively participate regardless of political status, financial status, or lack of beauty (as in my case).
The open primary is a fantastic method to improve our governance. I would encourage Alaskans to dismiss the fear-mongering.
I’m willing to compromise. The parties can hold their primaries, and we’ll just add that name to the open primary list. The parties can feel secure with their gatekeeping, cautious voters can vote for a letter, and the rest of Alaska can vote our conscience.
If we are looking for the best representative, we should not be shackled into choosing the lesser of two evils; we must look beyond fear and the gatekeepers of the political parties. We should grasp the opportunity that the open primary and ranked-choice voting provide for a better governance future.
Chris Bye is a former candidate for U.S. House. He lives in Fairbanks.