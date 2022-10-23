 Skip to main content
Alaska should not have a constitutional convention

A constitutional convention is not needed (Alaska’s Constitution works!) and it would open too many doors to unsound thinking, that which is less statesmanship and more extremist.

Those advancing a convention have not made explicitly clear their goals- what would be removed from or added to Alaska’s Constitution and the “why” arguments for each. This lack of candor with voters by convention advocates troubles me.

Joe Paskvan is retired after almost 40 years as an attorney in private practice. He is a former state senator who served as chairman of the Senate Resources Committee. He lives in Fairbanks.

