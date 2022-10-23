Alaska should not have a constitutional convention

A constitutional convention is not needed (Alaska’s Constitution works!) and it would open too many doors to unsound thinking, that which is less statesmanship and more extremist.
Those advancing a convention have not made explicitly clear their goals- what would be removed from or added to Alaska’s Constitution and the “why” arguments for each. This lack of candor with voters by convention advocates troubles me.
Alaska’s Constitution currently provides protections to each Alaskan such as their “equal rights, opportunities and protection under the law” (Art.1 sec.1), civil rights (Art.1 sec3), freedom of religion (Art.1 sec.4), freedom of speech (Art.1 sec.5), right to keep and bear arms (Art.1 sec.19), and right of privacy (Art.1 sec.22). A vote for a convention puts all rights and each right at risk of permanent removal or significant deformity. Don’t take the risk … vote “no.”
Alaska’s Constitution will be wiped clean with a constitutional convention. A constitutional convention has plenary power (Art.XIII sec.4), which means complete and absolute power without limitation. Nothing from Alaska’s current constitution is guaranteed to be put-back-in during a constitutional convention. I am a “no” vote.
Alaska’s Constitution provides for three independent branches of government [legislative (Art.II), executive (Art.III) and judicial (Art.IV)] and provides for a system of checks and balances. A vote for a convention rejects the check and balance system and increases the risk of elevating one branch as superior to the other branches. Don’t reject checks and balances and don’t take the risk of one branch of government becoming superior.
Education is fundamental to a 21st century economy. Alaska’s Constitution (Art.VII sec. 1&2) provide for general public education “open to all children” and created the University of Alaska. Don’t throw out babies-with-the-bathwater by throwing out our constitution … it might be your child who tomorrow faces a closed door and no educational opportunity.
Let’s say that you have something specific in mind which you would like in Alaska’s Constitution. You do not need to vote for a constitutional convention for the opportunity to add to Alaska’s Constitution. Article XIII sec.1 of our constitution allows Alaskans to vote on specific “amendments,” when passed by their elected officials in our legislature. However, with the lack of details by convention advocates as to what “they want”, I am nervous their real goal is deliberately hidden from the voters. If they have a rational goal, Alaska’s amendment process has worked many times since statehood. Vote “no” on a convention.
A convention spokesperson has made clear that “there’s no limit to what a constitutional convention might produce” and wants to “look at the incredibly long list of things that need correction … ” Alaska would never look the same again. Convention advocates should make absolutely clear their specific goals and the “why” for each; but they have not done so. The wide-open convention would be an extremist’s playground; Alaska and each Alaskans’ individual rights would be at risk. Don’t take this risk. I am a “no” vote.
Alaska does not need a convention; the amendment process works and is available. Vote “no” on a convention.
Joe Paskvan is retired after almost 40 years as an attorney in private practice. He is a former state senator who served as chairman of the Senate Resources Committee. He lives in Fairbanks.