Alaska should keep a governor with integrity

As a lifelong Alaskan, I can’t think of a more important time for us to keep the course and rely on a governor that has integrity. That’s why I support Mike Dunleavy for another term.
Here are just a few reasons why we need to keep the leadership Alaska has.
Promises kept, promises delivered
When Gov. Dunleavy ran four years ago, Alaska was experiencing a record crime wave due to slashes on public safety funding and a revolving door crime bill called SB91.
Gov. Dunleavy promised to repeal and replace those criminal-friendly laws, back the blue, and strengthen victims’ rights. On all those points, Gov. Dunleavy delivered. SB91 was repealed and replaced within the first six months of his administration. Troopers are being funded, recruited and retained back to historic levels. Victim’s rights groups have also seen the biggest advances in new laws and protections in decades and crime is down.
Gov. Dunleavy promised to champion resource development in Alaska. This year has seen historic investment announcements on the North Slope, from $2.6 billion by Santos/Repsol, to ConocoPhillips committing $1 billion in new capital projects every year for the next five years. These investments will create jobs for Alaskans and continue to push more oil through the pipeline. Additionally, each barrel of new oil is another deposit of royalties to our Permanent Fund.
Gov. Dunleavy promised to restore trust in our government after years of bait and switch from previous politicians. After multiple swipes at Alaskans’ dividends, Gov. Dunleavy delivered the largest dividend in state history and will continue to fight for the people to have a voice in how the PFD is calculated.
When integrity matters, look at the alternatives
By contrast, former Gov. Bill Walker has a proven record of not playing it straight with Alaskans. Walker promised to protect the dividend, then became the first governor in history to take the PFD from Alaskans.
Walker said he is pro-life but now promises to veto any pro-life legislation. Whether one is pro-life or pro-choice, it’s clear Walker is not consistent where he stands on this important issue.
Walker promised to support resource development, then introduced the largest taxes on every industry in the state, including oil, mining, commercial fishing and even breweries and restaurants.
We must also remember that Walker’s gas line proposal came within an inch of committing Alaskans to tens of billions of dollars in debt to a hostile foreign actor, the Chinese government. Something he hid from the public.
This election does come down to trust. Trust is based on a history of choices a person makes. Bill Walker has spent over a decade running for office as one thing and being something completely different once in power. Gov. Dunleavy has a proven record of walking the talk. That’s why I’m proud to support Mike Dunleavy for another term as our governor.
Matt Steele is a flight instructor and self-described Forever Alaskan. He lives in Meadow Lakes.