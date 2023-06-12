 Skip to main content
Community Perspective

Alaska’s recent brown bear slaughter an historic disgrace

The State of Alaska’s killing of 94 brown bears (including cubs), 5 black bears, and 5 wolves last month in southwest Alaska, shooting them from helicopters, is an historic national and global disgrace. This certainly must be one of, if not the, largest kill of predators by state agents in such a short time in state history – another black eye for Alaska around the world. There will almost certainly be backlash for Alaska. There should be. Alaska’s lethal predator control (“Intensive Management”) program, as currently practiced, is widely regarded as unscientific, unnecessary, ineffective, costly, unethical, inhumane, and controversial.

It is difficult to buy the state’s argument that such a slaughter was necessary, even useful, in rebuilding the Mulchatna caribou herd, which many biologists suspect has declined largely for other reasons - climate change, habitat problems, disease, overhunting, etc. But as the state wants to be seen doing something, killing more wolves and bears is their go-to response - a convenient distraction from the real ecological problems.

Rick Steiner is a conservation biologist in Anchorage, and was a professor with the University of Alaska for 30 years. Opinions expressed in the community perspective are solely his own.

