 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alaska’s psychiatric patient care must be independently reviewed

Alaska has a dark history of supporting mental health policies that have allowed for the mistreatment of acute care psychiatric patients. It is time for the state to allocate funding for an independent research report on the effectiveness of psychiatric patient rights and care and let the chips fall where they may.

In 2016, the crisis in mental health care in Alaska was in full view of almost everybody. The state had a practice of shipping psychiatric patients from Anchorage to Fairbanks or Juneau for treatment or keeping them locked in jails or hospital waiting rooms. In defense of the state, the Department of Law spent about $50,000 in 2019 trying unsuccessfully to convince Superior Court Judge William Morse that the state was providing the best psychiatric patient care possible.

Faith J. Myers is the author of the book, “Going Crazy in Alaska: A History of Alaska’s Treatment of Psychiatric Patients.” She lives in Anchorage.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.