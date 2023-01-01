 Skip to main content
Alaska’s income tax premium

Alaska’s decision to forgo an individual income tax serves an important role in offsetting above-average federal income tax burdens in Alaska.

At first blush, this sounds confusing. Alaskans face the same federal income tax rate schedule as everyone else. But there is an income tax premium for living in Alaska nonetheless, and its price tag is about the equivalent of the state income taxes often levied elsewhere.

Jared Walczak is vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation.

