Alaska’s families deserve the education that is best for their families

Imagine you found the perfect school for your kid.
They’re thriving both academically and socially when suddenly the ability to send your child to that school is ripped out from under you.
If a lawsuit filed in late January is successful, this could become a reality for thousands of Alaska families. The lawsuit challenges Alaska’s popular correspondence program, which allows families to use educational funds from the state to pay for a variety of private educational services, including from private schools.
Alaska’s correspondence program was created to address the difficult challenge of educating students in a state so sparsely populated. Originally the correspondence program allowed public schools to send lessons and assignments to families via the post office or floatplane, and then the assignments would be picked up and graded. In 1997, the law changed so that correspondence schools could permit parents to design their own curricula and receive reimbursements for certain education-related expenses. In 2014, the law was broadened to allow correspondence schools to provide parents with an allotment that they could use for more expenses from a wider array of providers, including private schools.
For years, parents like Andrea Moceri have been able to use the correspondence program to address the unique educational needs of their children. Andrea uses the program to send her son to Holy Rosary Academy. He is excelling academically in the K-12 school located in Anchorage. Without the correspondence program, it would be economically impossible for Andrea and many other Alaska parents to find educational opportunities for their children.
The correspondence program has made Alaska one of the most educational choice-friendly states in the entire country. Thanks to the program, thousands of Alaska children are currently receiving an education that works for them. But if the lawsuit challenging the correspondence program succeeds, those educational opportunities could dry up, leaving parents with fewer options than they have today.
Andrea is so passionate about the education her son receives at Holy Rosary that she teamed up with a group of other Alaska families — and my public interest law firm, the Institute for Justice (IJ) — to defend the correspondence program against this new lawsuit.
Not every school meets the unique needs of every student, and finding a school that does meet a student’ s needs can be doubly difficult in a remote state like Alaska. That’s why the flexibility that the correspondence program gives to parents like Andrea is so important.
The attack on Alaska’s popular correspondence program would upend the educational experience of students currently using the program and would deprive future students of important educational opportunities.
Alaska should remain one of the nation’s leaders for educational freedom, not take a step backward.
Kirby Thomas West is an attorney at the Institute for Justice in Arlington, Virginia.
