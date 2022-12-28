 Skip to main content
Alaska oil tankers must adopt whale-strike reduction measures

For the past year, marine scientists have proposed that oil tanker operators in Prince William Sound (PWS) adopt whale-strike risk reduction measures practiced in other waterways. It is more difficult for whales to hear and avoid large oncoming ships, as the sound generated by ship engines and propellers can be hundreds of meters aft of the silent, but potentially deadly, bow. Whales at risk of ship strikes in the PWS region include humpback, fin, sei, minke, gray, and others.

Among several proposed measures for ships to reduce whale-strike risk, the most effective is simply for ships to reduce speed through critical whale habitat to less than 10 knots (about 12 mph). This modest speed reduction has been proven to reduce the risk of whale-ship strikes, as whales and ship captains have greater response time to avoid collisions, and lower-speed collisions often cause less injury to whales. Whale-safe speed reductions are currently practiced by large ships, including PWS oil tankers, in other waterways with significant whale populations.

Rick Steiner is a former University of Alaska marine conservation professor and marine advisor for the PWS region based in Cordova; he was co-founder and director of the Shipping Safety Partnership that formed after the 2004 Selendang Ayu disaster in the Aleutians; and he now directs Oasis Earth in Anchorage.

