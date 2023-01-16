 Skip to main content
Alaska must act now to capitalize on carbon markets

There has been a renaissance happening in the energy world that’s transformed carbon from a liability into an asset that can be monetized — if one has the ability to manage and store it.

No other state, and indeed few other countries, have the resources that Alaska does that will allow us to generate new revenue from these growing markets for carbon management, including carbon capture, utilization, and storage, also known as CCUS.

Mike Dunleavy is the 12th governor of Alaska.

