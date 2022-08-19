 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Perspective

Alaska is positioned to lead the critical minerals industry

  • Comments
Dirt work

Kinross

Heavy trucking equipment is used for dirt work in this image from Fort Knox mine.

 Kinross

Modern society depends on the responsible development of minerals and metals. These commodities are used in numerous consumer products, such as cellular phones, computers, televisions and automobiles. They are also important for powering the transition from a fossil fuel-based economy to one in which renewable energy is a major part of the energy mix. Many of these commodities have been designated as “critical minerals” by the U.S. federal government because they are essential for U.S. economic and national security, but today their supply is controlled by trading partners who have adversarial relationships with the United States. Alaska’s resource and mineral abundance means we can play a major role in our country’s success by providing a secure source of these critical minerals.

State of Alaska agencies encourage mineral-resource exploration in many ways. Those agencies and programs we lead provide regional-scale geoscience datasets and scientific information to encourage exploration and coordinate the well-established processes and robust permitting systems we have in place to take prospects into production and grow the domestic critical minerals industry in Alaska.

David LePain is the state geologist and director of the Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys within DNR. Kyle Moselle is the executive director of DNR’s Office of Project Management and Permitting. Melanie Werdon is chief of the DGGS Mineral Resources Section. Along with acting DNR Commissioner Akis Gialopsos, they are speakers at the Alaska’s Minerals: A Strategic National Imperative summit Aug. 22-23 in Fairbanks. The Department of Natural Resources’ mission is to develop, conserve and maximize the use of Alaska’s natural resources consistent with the public interest.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.