Alaska is positioned to lead the critical minerals industry

David LePain is the state geologist and director of the Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys within DNR. Kyle Moselle is the executive director of DNR’s Office of Project Management and Permitting. Melanie Werdon is chief of the DGGS Mineral Resources Section. Along with acting DNR Commissioner Akis Gialopsos, they are speakers at the Alaska’s Minerals: A Strategic National Imperative summit Aug. 22-23 in Fairbanks. The Department of Natural Resources’ mission is to develop, conserve and maximize the use of Alaska’s natural resources consistent with the public interest.