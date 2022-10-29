 Skip to main content
Alaska is at a crossroads in the midterm elections

Dear fellow Alaskans, the upcoming midterm elections are more important than some feel.

The Kelly Tshibaka/Lisa Murkowski race is an easy decision. Lisa has been a friend of mine for years. I have hated to see her vote in line with Joe Biden and be pro abortion, and for those reasons alone I would vote for Kelly.

Frank Dahl is the former owner of Blues Central and a past president of the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association.

