Alaska is at a crossroads in the midterm elections

Dear fellow Alaskans, the upcoming midterm elections are more important than some feel.
The Kelly Tshibaka/Lisa Murkowski race is an easy decision. Lisa has been a friend of mine for years. I have hated to see her vote in line with Joe Biden and be pro abortion, and for those reasons alone I would vote for Kelly.
The race for our beloved Don Young’s seat is more complicated. It’s easy to see why Mary Peltola is now in Congress. The votes were split between Nick Begich and Sara Palin. Mary Peltola is easy to like and a friend to many. In that she is a Democrat the question is, “Are you happy with the position President Biden and the Democrats have put our country in?” There is no doubt Mary Peltola will always vote with Biden. No matter if you are a staunch Democrat or not, a vote for what is best for Alaska and the country is what matters.
Now, for Republicans to choose between Nick Begich and Sara Palin is also a matter of what is best for Alaska and America. Begich seems like a nice fellow, however, when we look at his background he has zero experience in politics but touts his courage and willingness to show it on the floor of Congress. Why should we trust this and how can we be sure he will understand what goes on in Washington D.C.? Many say whatever success he has enjoyed seems to have come from riding the coattails of his uncle, Mark Begich. Let’s be honest about this. Nick wouldn’t even be on the ballot if not for his last name. Some say Nick Begich is a lukewarm candidate hoping his potential win will result from anti-Palin sentiment and that Nick Begich is lightweight not suited for this challenge.
For those who are looking to Sara Palin but still have that bad taste in their mouth from when she left the governorship before her term was up, she claims it was due to unfounded lawsuits, an overflow of media attention and for the good of the state. I feel it was a legitimate reason, along with her decision to put Lt. Gov. Sean Parnell as her replacement. It turned out that he did a good job in representing our state.
Sara has experience at many levels, is not afraid to speak up, and shows courage and resolve. We know for certain she will stand up in favor of the change needed. Yes, Donald Trump supports her. Even if for some reason you don’t like Trump due to his personality or language, should we be concentrating on Trump’s hair style or Biden’s hair sniffing No, we should be looking at results and what has changed the past two years.
The border, inflation, energy independence, gas prices, the military, or the threat of war from China, Russia or North Korea — all these things were under control with the past administration as we had respect from the world view and strong health, both militarily and economically. This has changed dramatically.
The reason I address this, outside our local elections, is that if Mary Peltola is elected, she will follow Biden and we will be looking at a continuation of what we have been forced to endure. If Begich wins, we will have an inexperienced representative in Congress who may or may not do a good enough job. One thing we can question, is if he will show the courage necessary in challenging the other side of the isle. There is no doubt in anyone’s mind, Sara Palin will be up front in standing strong for all of us.
Like her or not, and if not, I say swallow hard and vote for Sara Palin for the good of Alaska and for the good of America.
Frank Dahl is the former owner of Blues Central and a past president of the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association.