Alaska has a constitution worth protecting

Alaska has a great deal on the line in this year’s general election.

For the last 60 years, Alaska’s constitution has been widely regarded as a model constitution, thanks to its unique provisions, brevity and focus on principle. It was drafted during a time of political unity, two years prior to statehood, as proof to the federal government that we Alaskans could successfully manage our own affairs. The convention itself took place in Fairbanks, removed from undue influence of special interests and the media.

Ian Laing is executive director of The Institute of the North. Board members include Jon Isaacs, Jack Hickel, Gail Schubert, Ira Perman, Tom Barrett, Scott Kendall and Yngvil Vatn Guttu.

