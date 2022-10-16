Alaska cannot afford the cost and chaos of a constitutional convention

One of the most important questions you will be asked this election is Ballot Measure 1: “Shall there be a constitutional convention?” Yes or No? The League of Women Voters strongly encourages you to vote “No.”
In March 1955 the Territorial Legislature passed a law providing for a constitutional convention. Delegates were elected in a September 1955 special election. In November 1955 the convention was convened at the University of Alaska. To learn what was and was not successful the delegates reviewed many of the 48 existing states’ constitutions and adopted the sections believed to be best for Alaska. A “model constitution,” “one of best in the nation,” was written in 75 days.
The 1956 constitution provided two methods for changing Alaska’s constitution, one specific, the second general. The specific method occurs when the Alaska Legislature proposes an amendment; followed by an up or down vote by the people of Alaska. The second method is through holding a constitutional convention, with every word, sentence or paragraph subject to change. The 1956 constitution directed that once a decade the question “Shall there be a constitutional convention?” be on the ballot. That brings us to the upcoming election.
Should voters approve a constitutional convention, years will pass before any new constitution is in place. The Alaska Legislature must decide how the convention will proceed, including the number of delegates, delegate election, delegate pay, where and when the convention is to be held, and what support staff, consultants, and equipment will be provided. Next, the Legislature must appropriate money for the convention. In 2024 the delegates would be elected and will meet to rewrite the 1956 Alaska Constitution. Should the work of the convention be completed in time, in the 2026 general election the voters will approve or disapprove the new constitution.
This decennial finds groups on both sides of the question. “Convention Yes” argues a convention is necessary to “fix a few things.” While these include an abortion ban, judicial selection and inserting a mathematical formula for Permanent Fund dividend payouts, there are many other items on the Convention Yes wish list. More on that below.
“No on 1 — Defend our Constitution” asserts holding a constitutional convention opens a Pandora’s box and risks Alaska’s economy. They point out the convention costs (estimated to be $17 million for a 75-day convention), are just the beginning. Additionally, there will be significant economic and legal costs. To make informed investments owners must understand the business environment they will be in. For example, should a company wish to build a widget factory in Soldotna, the company must understand Alaska laws regarding land use, environmental regulations, civil rights, tort liabilities and taxes — all of which could be changed by a convention. Facing a period of uncertainty about Alaska’s economic and legal infrastructure the widget factory is likely to be built elsewhere.
There are few limits on what a convention can decide. Anything and everything is subject to change. At the end the voters will have two choices: keep the 1956 constitution or adopt the proposed new constitution. It is a binary all-or-nothing choice.
Bob Bird, a frequent representative of Constitution Yes, has posted online a 22-page draft constitution, bit.ly/3TswVwr, for consideration by the convention delegates.
The draft is remarkable, illuminating and frightening. Highlights include:
• Elimination of public education; families to directly pay for their students’ education. Debts must be paid in gold or silver. ANCSA corporations should be “encouraged” to dissolve. A complete, no exception, abortion ban.
• Twenty counties, each with an elected sheriff, will be substituted for boroughs. County boards are to pick the state senator from their county.
• The Legislature is to rotate meetings between Anchorage, Juneau and Fairbanks. (Facilities will be needed at all three locations).
• The state House of Representatives elects the lieutenant governor. The state Senate elects the United States senators and the secretary of state. The secretary of state is to post a bond of 10 ounces of gold or 160 ounces of silver.
• The judiciary is “subservient” to the executive branch, which is “subservient” to the legislative branch. County sheriffs decide whether not to enforce judicial decisions.
• Those employed by governmental entities may not vote in elections for that entity, that is, state employees may not vote in state elections, federal employees may not vote in federal elections.
• Paper ballots must be used. Absentee ballots must be cast in person.
Remarkably, there are many fundamental rights omitted from the draft constitution, including most of the Bill of Rights, Due Process, and Equal Protection. Nor does the draft mention the Alaska Permanent Fund or PFDs.
The Yes proponents claim the No advocates are afraid to let the people decide on changes to the 1956 Constitution. This is ironic as the draft constitution has concentrated nearly unchecked power in the few elites who will sit on County Boards and in the Alaska Legislature.
Yes points out a convention could be called, and if we the people don’t like the proposed constitution, we could simply vote it down. That is true, but the League believes that will come at a terrible cost — financially, economically and socially.
The League believes changes to the 1956 constitution should be made using the existing amendment process through the Alaska Legislature. Amendments concern a single subject, and the vote is either yes to accept, or no to reject the amendment. We the people can engage in reasoned debate on a single subject, and individually vote on each of the proposed amendments. Since statehood this process has successfully been followed 40 times, resulting in 28 amendments.
The League of Women Voters is not only concerned about the actual cost of the convention, but also the effect of an unstable business climate on the Alaska economy. In these rancorous political times, it is difficult for us to see how a convention could meet and arrive at a balanced constitution serving the needs of all Alaskans, be they urban or rural, minority or majority, party members or nonpartisan. The League has grave concerns about the influence of money, particularly dark money. We see lobbyists, political hacks, and special interest groups, with nearly unlimited money, descending upon the delegates. We see a convention controlled by special interests engaging in emotional, endless debate over “hot button” issues such as abortion, gun safety, privacy, subsistence and climate change.
The League of Women Voters respectfully urges a no vote on Ballot Measure 1. At this time Alaska cannot afford the cost and chaos of a constitutional convention.
Gayle Garrigues is with the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley.