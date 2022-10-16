 Skip to main content
Community Perspective

Alaska cannot afford the cost and chaos of a constitutional convention

One of the most important questions you will be asked this election is Ballot Measure 1: “Shall there be a constitutional convention?” Yes or No? The League of Women Voters strongly encourages you to vote “No.”

In March 1955 the Territorial Legislature passed a law providing for a constitutional convention. Delegates were elected in a September 1955 special election. In November 1955 the convention was convened at the University of Alaska. To learn what was and was not successful the delegates reviewed many of the 48 existing states’ constitutions and adopted the sections believed to be best for Alaska. A “model constitution,” “one of best in the nation,” was written in 75 days.

Gayle Garrigues is with the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley.

