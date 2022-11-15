 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Advocating for the best interests of our Alaska Native peoples

My name is Nasruk Nay. I am Inupiaq Eskimo from Noorvik, Alaska, on the Kobuk River. I am also a retired Alaska State Trooper with over 30 years of public safety service to our people. I have lived and raised my family in many rural communities across Alaska. I have been a part of, from the inside, the great beauty and ingenuity of our Indigenous Peoples.

I have also witnessed the third-world conditions that many rural Alaskans live in due to the expenses of basic food, shelter, necessary appliances, vehicles and subsistence implements, and lack of opportunities for careers close to home. The lack of these basics that most other people in urban Alaska and the rest of the country enjoy is due to the lack of infrastructure.

Nasruk Nay lives in Alaska.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.