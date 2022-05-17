Advice and reflections on a Fairbanks teaching career

Thank you, Fairbanks, for a wonderful career in teaching mathematics at Eielson High School, Lathrop High School, and UAF Community and Technical College.
Budgets are tight and electives choices are decreasing, but the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District still offers a great education. I have one thing to share and one request from Fairbanks before I quietly retire.
The “share” is a real educational opportunity that I made my all of my own children take advantage of and that I pressured many of my juniors and seniors to consider.
Fairbanks teachers do such a great job that it is possible to take College Level Examination Program (CLEP) tests and earn college credit while in high school. CLEP is similar to Advanced Placement, and the College Board runs both programs. There are more than 2,900 colleges or universities that accept CLEP scores. As a high school math teacher I made my children take and pressured some students into taking CLEP college algebra and CLEP precalculus with the potential to earn seven college math credits — almost half a semester. One of my kids took CLEP calculus instead of AP calculus due to a scheduling conflict. Other students took and passed CLEP U.S. history, humanities, biology, chemistry, languages and world region. My point is to inform you of this opportunity that frequently gets overlooked since it is not sponsored by our district.
If your high school student is doing well in a college-bound class and wants to push further, please search “college board CLEP tests” online. Many students are doing college-level work and deserve the credit.
My second point is a request for Fairbanks parents. For my whole career, I have told my upper-level students that no one gets where they are at today without help. With that in mind, one of the last assignments I give to upper-level math students is to write two “thank you” cards to any of their previous teachers. I ask the students to look back and to really think about who helped or pushed them academically — which teacher really made a difference. People don’t write “thank you” cards anymore, so I have to coach them, usually just telling them to write three sentences about themselves, three sentences about how that teacher impacted them, and why they picked that teacher. As a teacher it is always a pleasure to eavesdrop while students talk and share with one another their positive experiences. I always worked hard getting those letters to the right teacher.
My request is that you as parents think back to which teacher in Fairbanks helped your child. I’m sure that you have many teachers to chose from, but pick two teachers and share how they helped your child. Teachers are underpaid, overworked and under-appreciated. Your letter will go a long way in recognizing a teacher who helped your child. Teachers do not get paid extra for working hard, connecting with students, or sharing their love and excitement of learning. A simple “thank you card” is often enough to encourage and reward a teacher under stress. I promise, you and your child will enjoy the conversation about education and you will make the teacher’s day.
Thank you, Fairbanks, for a great teaching career. I am a old, grumpy math teacher, but I have loved the math, the students and my colleagues. I truly feel blessed to have worked in this community.