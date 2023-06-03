 Skip to main content
Addressing the evolving climate landscape with the Climate Action & Adaptation Plan

This February, the National Park Service approved a $100 million undertaking to construct a 475-foot bridge over the Pretty Rocks Landslide at Denali National Park. This project is not just a response to a pressing need but also a harbinger of a climate-smart future we should strive for within our community.

The bridge integrates thermosiphons into its structure, a cutting-edge solution designed to strengthen the infrastructure against the escalating threats of permafrost degradation caused by global warming. Separately, due to public demand, policymakers and elected officials in the Fairbanks North Star Borough have been diligently devising the ClimateAction & Adaptation Plan (CAAP) over the past five years. This comprehensive strategy aims to infuse the Fairbanks North Star Borough government’s infrastructure with a climate-aware ethos and foster resilience in an evolving climate landscape.

Michael Hendrix earned a Master's degree in Public Administration from Cornell University in May 2022. While at Cornell University, he focused his coursework on disaster risk management and program evaluation. He moved to Fairbanks in November of 2022. Opinions expressed in the community perspective are solely his own.

