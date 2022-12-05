 Skip to main content
A year of input from across the state to help move Alaska forward

We congratulate Gov. Dunleavy and our new lieutenant governor, Nancy Dahlstrom on their election. That gives them, and a new Legislature, the right to craft solutions to the state’s problems, not us. We wish them strength as they address major education, mental health, affordable housing and childcare problems people face across this state.

From over a year of conversations with people of all walks of life across Alaska, we heard concerns and solutions we’ll share. Many of the concerns and problems we heard most loudly are shared across the state. That will hopefully build consensus for action.

Les Gara is a former member of the Alaska House of Representatives and former Alaska assistant attorney general on the Exxon Valdez oil spill civil prosecution. He and his wife, Kelly, live in Anchorage and lived in Fairbanks before that.

Jessica Cook is a 22-year public school teacher and former vice president of both our statewide and Anchorage Education Associations. She was raised in Eagle River and lives in Palmer with her husband Ed, an Air Force veteran.

Gara and Cook ran for Alaska governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, in 2022.

