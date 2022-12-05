A year of input from across the state to help move Alaska forward

Les Gara is a former member of the Alaska House of Representatives and former Alaska assistant attorney general on the Exxon Valdez oil spill civil prosecution. He and his wife, Kelly, live in Anchorage and lived in Fairbanks before that.

Jessica Cook is a 22-year public school teacher and former vice president of both our statewide and Anchorage Education Associations. She was raised in Eagle River and lives in Palmer with her husband Ed, an Air Force veteran.

Gara and Cook ran for Alaska governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, in 2022.