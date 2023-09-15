A vote of confidence for the future of Fairbanks education

Voters in October’s municipal elections face an important choice. They will decide if our school board will spend the next two years focused on education or on the culture wars shattering communities across the country. It depends on whether April Smith, Maggie Matheson and Michael Humphrey are elected.
Smith wants to be board president, which will empower her to set meeting agendas. She sought the position last year. If all three are elected, Matheson and Humphrey likely will join Smith-allied board member Melissa Burnett in awarding her the job. This would bring disaster to Fairbanks schools and children.
Smith was elected in 2020 when opponents of pandemic safety measures helped elevate her and Matheson to the board. Both dismissed testimony and documentation provided by the hospital, doctors, attorneys and others supporting masking, insisting without evidence that it was unwarranted.
In 2021, when the Delta variant overwhelmed Fairbanks Memorial Hospital resulting in rationed care, public support heavily favored masking in schools. Placing her agenda above the community’s health, safety and expressed wishes, Smith, openly acting as a Fairbanks school board member, posted on the activist ALASKA Parents’ Rights in Education Facebook group, asking Anchorage residents to flood the Fairbanks board with emails to create an impression of opposition to masking.
Smith was repeatedly informed that ignoring safety measures would increase deaths in our community and could bring lawsuits against the district. She was willing to let Fairbanks residents pay these costs. Smith who claimed, “Science is easily argued in 5 seconds with someone else’s science,” wrote on Facebook that defying CDC guidelines and legal advice was risky, but “some risks are worth it.” Weeks later, our hospital had no available beds.
In captured screenshots, Smith labels Covid vaccinations a “depopulation effort,” encourages followers to “Pack the (assembly) chambers with unmasked people,” rallies parents to defy masking ordered by the school board she sits on, praises a draconian Utah book-banning law, exhibits gender biases, advocates fringe educational theories, and when asked to explain ideas she opposes, including Critical Race Theory, diversity and inclusion, claims “they are not defined” and “are just ideas and code words for ‘destroy the family.’”
In a particularly disturbing comment on a public post by a local activist, Smith incorrectly states that “Only Alaska Native students” are allowed to add cultural regalia to graduation gowns. The misinformed activist, thinking other students are denied this right, asks “isn’t that discrimination?” Smith responds with two emoticons frequently used for expressing disdain in social media, and writes, “you know how it is ... ”
Smith ally and political newcomer Humphrey launched his campaign with a parade float many considered hate speech against sexual minorities and lists opposing undefined “radical gender theory” as his top priority on his website. His X account’s pinned post emphasizes that “out of state donations are allowed.”
Matheson consistently votes in tandem with Smith and shares her extremist rhetoric. In testimony on a legislative bill in 2022, she called requiring student vaccines, “something out of a Nazi playbook.”
Smith openly solicits outside influence on our schools to further her personal agendas, dabbles in conspiracy theories, supports book banning efforts, and exhibits possible indications of prejudice. She is also at steep odds with fellow board members, whom she hectored while nominating herself for board president last year, telling them they needed to be brought to heel by electing the correct person to the job, “and that person can only be me.”
No. It cannot. If Smith, Matheson and Humphrey are elected, Smith will be board president, and her agenda will become the school district’s agenda. Since Burnett’s term doesn’t expire until 2025, Smith will likely remain board president for two years. School board meetings will become culture war battlegrounds, bitterly dividing our community while educational needs are forgotten. Fairbanks doesn’t want this, but it’s been the consistent pattern when such similarly-minded candidates across the country gain power.
Voters needn’t let this happen. By electing Tim Doran, Bobby Burgess and Meredith Maple, the board’s focus will remain on academics, curriculum, hiring and retaining teachers, and resolving an ongoing transportation mess. Children will be the first priority.
Normally, school board elections center on education and children. This election isn’t normal. Smith and her allies are focused on culture wars, not kids. I trust that the good people of Fairbanks, recognizing that our children deserve far better than this, will reject all three.
David A. James is a Fairbanks freelance writer.