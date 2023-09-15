 Skip to main content
Community Perspective

A vote of confidence for the future of Fairbanks education

Voters in October’s municipal elections face an important choice. They will decide if our school board will spend the next two years focused on education or on the culture wars shattering communities across the country. It depends on whether April Smith, Maggie Matheson and Michael Humphrey are elected.

Smith wants to be board president, which will empower her to set meeting agendas. She sought the position last year. If all three are elected, Matheson and Humphrey likely will join Smith-allied board member Melissa Burnett in awarding her the job. This would bring disaster to Fairbanks schools and children.

David A. James is a Fairbanks freelance writer.

