A vision of what we can do together

It’s been my honor to be a member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly since 2019 and your presiding officer since 2020. Even through a pandemic, the good moments have outweighed the challenging ones. During these trying and unprecedented times, the assembly has conducted the people’s business with a sense of duty and respect for one another, and the conduct of the assembly is seen as a pillar of community strength I’m proud to be a part of.
No one will ever question the passion of this community — which includes a boundary far reaching outside the city limits. No one who serves in public office within the FNSB will dodge the poignant voices and fierce testimony of an engaged citizenry. It’s the passion of where we live, and how we fight — or compromise — to make it a place we decide to stay, live, thrive.
This election, please consider the tenor of your candidates. As an intelligent, well-educated community, we should expect our public leaders to fairly engage with one another on the issues, leaving cheap character attacks and innuendos at the door. We are colleagues, bringing valid and varying perspectives and opinions to the dias to contemplate public decisions collectively.
It’s not always easy to act on behalf of the public and the quicksand of retribution and the savory sense of “winning” is an illusion that can eventually dissolve the fabric of a community so many people volunteer to build, manage and maintain in many ways. It only takes one person to tear down the work of so many, and we simply can’t afford that kind of toxicity.
The borough, the state and this country face immense change before us, and these challenges are exacerbated locally by the isolation and harsh weather conditions of the place we call home. We simply don’t thrive without each other. The economy needs help, systems are outdated and a vision to think past these immediate challenges is desperately needed. Luckily for the FNSB, there is a slate of candidates who do believe we can realize our dreams, keep our freedoms and still prepare for a responsible future with our neighbors. Luckily, our community hasn’t historically been driven by a fear of what we will lose, but a vision for what we can do together.
This local election, Oct. 4, please vote for the candidates who have energy, vision and passion to work collaboratively, and with intention of moving forward into the future. Please vote with me for Kuba Grzeda and Liz Reeves-Ramos for Borough Assembly, Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Rodgosky for School Board, Sue Sprinkle and Crystal Tidwell for City Council and Valerie Therrien for City Mayor.
These candidates are public servants at their core, hard-working, responsible, smart, reasonable, respectful and immensely dedicated to our future. They are the leaders we need for this moment, and you are the voters who will make all the difference for our future.
Mindy O’Neall is running for re-election of FNSB Assembly Seat C. These opinions are her own.