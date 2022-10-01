 Skip to main content
A vision of what we can do together

It’s been my honor to be a member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly since 2019 and your presiding officer since 2020. Even through a pandemic, the good moments have outweighed the challenging ones. During these trying and unprecedented times, the assembly has conducted the people’s business with a sense of duty and respect for one another, and the conduct of the assembly is seen as a pillar of community strength I’m proud to be a part of.

No one will ever question the passion of this community — which includes a boundary far reaching outside the city limits. No one who serves in public office within the FNSB will dodge the poignant voices and fierce testimony of an engaged citizenry. It’s the passion of where we live, and how we fight — or compromise — to make it a place we decide to stay, live, thrive.

Mindy O’Neall is running for re-election of FNSB Assembly Seat C. These opinions are her own.

