A renewable approach to the growing cost of energy

I guess you could just look at the pump or electric meter to assume you understand the value of energy. Some folks believe that if it costs more it must have something extra to offer or maybe it is just inflated fluff.

After diving deep on the real value of a different kinds of energy it is clear to me that the use of fossil fuel was a convenient path to follow. But 100 years later the consequences are clear that the 21st century may need a different approach to meeting the fuel needs that are required in the modern world. There has been a technological renaissance relating to energy production and it has presented opportunities to gain greater value to consumers. Examples of value are renewable energy, less expensive, more secure, stable and sustainable. The true value of energy can clearly be determined and if we don’t pay attention for the need to evolve and innovate, we will pay more now and in the future for the energy we are accustom to having.

Mike Craft is co-owner and operator of the Delta Wind Farm and is a supporter of developing renewable energy in the Arctic.

