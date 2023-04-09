A renewable approach to the growing cost of energy

I guess you could just look at the pump or electric meter to assume you understand the value of energy. Some folks believe that if it costs more it must have something extra to offer or maybe it is just inflated fluff.
After diving deep on the real value of a different kinds of energy it is clear to me that the use of fossil fuel was a convenient path to follow. But 100 years later the consequences are clear that the 21st century may need a different approach to meeting the fuel needs that are required in the modern world. There has been a technological renaissance relating to energy production and it has presented opportunities to gain greater value to consumers. Examples of value are renewable energy, less expensive, more secure, stable and sustainable. The true value of energy can clearly be determined and if we don’t pay attention for the need to evolve and innovate, we will pay more now and in the future for the energy we are accustom to having.
Fairbanks is the poster child for why these other values are important. After 42 years of living in Fairbanks it is clear that we have damaged the environment on many fronts. Not to mention the cost we pay in dollars for energy and the health costs associate with the status quo. If you haven’t spent the time to find out what works and what doesn’t work, you should.
I have spent the time and done the work as the owner/operator of the Delta Wind Farm and as a concerned reader I feel compelled to inform you that we have to evolve to create a sustainable life here. We need to plan the future, not get run over by it, like what is happening now.
Reasons to use renewable energy? Once you are positioned to capture wind, water, solar with the right equipment in place, the cost of power generation is fixed for the life of the project for 25 years or more. This stabilizes cost increases. Consumers can predict decades in the future the cost of power because the price of fuel never goes up.
As of 2023, the installed cost of renewable power generation is cheaper than hydrocarbon units to install. This is the current case and will only improve as inflation on fuel cost remains. Over the past year oil increased from $40 per barrel to over $80 per barrel, liquefied natural gas has had a sharp increase in cost and Alaska is wondering where the future gas resources will come from. Stabilization through the use of renewable energy will improve the cost in value over time relative to other hydrocarbons affected by inflation and market interruption.
Renewable energy can be a huge part of the reclamation effort in addressing environmental degradation. In Fairbanks it would be air quality and PM 2.5 gases like Co2 and nitrogen, and sulfalene-type spills into the water table.
Energy security and reliability is increased because power from this local product is not affected by world events like disruption of supply, fuel shortages will not be a factor after all that why it’s called renewable.
Please take the time and discover for yourself how important these changes are, not only for yourself but for the future residents, family or not.
Mike Craft is co-owner and operator of the Delta Wind Farm and is a supporter of developing renewable energy in the Arctic.