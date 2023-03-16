 Skip to main content
A reflection on parental rights

When presented accurately, the rights of parents to be involved and informed about what their children are being taught in school should not be controversial.

For mothers and fathers, the question is simple: Should you be the ones who decide what is best for your child and your family’s values? Or should decisions about what is best for your child be left to others?

Mike Dunleavy is the 12th governor of Alaska.

