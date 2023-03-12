A plan for coming energy changes

Big changes are coming to Fairbanks energy systems.
The Fairbanks Climate Action and Adaptation Plan could be a place where good ideas that will help us navigate the next few years are gathered.
Power generation in the community is changing rapidly. Fort Wainwright will be decommissioning its coal-fired powerplant (one of the oldest in the country) and building a number of gas-fired plants. Eielson Air Force Base will host a small nuclear power plant. GVEA has applied for millions of dollars in federal funding to help upgrade our power grid with more reliable connections to the rest of the state, allowing greater use of renewable energy. Winter heating in Fairbanks is also changing, with emphasis on cleaning up our air. All of these developments are related to climate change.
However, the Fairbanks Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (bit.ly/3JvIBft) is quickly becoming the Fairbanks Non-action Plan.
The carefully thought-out plan based on hundreds of hours of citizen comments and volunteer time was derailed when Aaron Lojewski became presiding officer of the Assembly in November and abruptly removed all of the committee members. Without even consulting the rest of the Assembly, and with no public input, he appointed new members, none of whom had attended any of the previous meetings or provided any input to the plan.
The consulting company that we taxpayers paid to assemble the plan (RESPEC), held three public stakeholder meetings, 10 committee meetings, sent out email blasts and solicited an online survey that received 246 comments from Fairbanks residents. It is fair that the newly seated FNSB Assembly would want a new set of eyes looking over the plan, but new committee members should have 1) some knowledge about the subject, 2) some respect for the time and effort put into the plan, and 3) an ability to hear and represent the larger community — not just their own opinions. The new committee as a whole does not meet these qualifications. Our taxpayers’ money spent on the plan, which was close to the end of a two-year process, is being wasted.
Fairbanksans recognize that climate change is happening. Its effects are being felt all around us, in ways that can be frightening. It is the role of government to protect its citizens. Young people are hoping that the generation that now holds government power will act. Students who took time to attend a mid-afternoon committee meeting earlier this month held signs (because no public comment was being taken), saying “Inaction Costs us our Future”, “Climate Change is not Political”, and “If You Care so Much about Public Input, Listen to Us!”
The borough has a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS, fnsbceds.com) that addresses many of the energy issues ahead of us. It would make sense to have the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan coordinated with the CEDS. How will Fairbanks optimize the opportunities ahead of us? The Climate Plan may not seem that important to some people, but it can be a critical key to unlocking funding sources. Goals in a plan show community support, and can be important for success when the Borough is applying for grants and setting up working partnerships. A forward-looking, inclusive climate plan could be helpful. A watered-down, narrowly-focused plan will be a waste of time and money, and just be a pile of paper sitting on the shelf.
Martha Raynolds is an arctic scientist who has lived in Fairbanks for 40 years.
Community Perspective
Letters to the editor
