A path to a better education

When you envision quality public education for your child, what do you see? Do you see a well-rested teacher who is an expert in their subject? Or do you see an exhausted teacher who has to switch between four or five subjects? Do you see a moderate classroom size with plenty of time for individual questions? Or do you see a crowded room with not enough seats let alone time to address each child’s learning needs? These are the questions we need to be asking ourselves as we address the current education crisis. What steps can be taken to improve both teacher and student experiences?

Right now, the state of Alaska is facing a recruitment and retention problem. It is not easy to hire new educators nor is it easy to keep the ones currently employed by the district. The reasons for this are not difficult to understand, particularly in a time of economic downturn. “We’re in essence losing money every year we work,” Sandi Ryan of the Fairbanks Education Association explained. “Inflation is at 8%. The district’s proposed salary increase of 0% does nothing to address the struggles of educators across our community.”

Brent Nichols of Fairbanks is with the American Federation of Labor (AFL-CIO).

