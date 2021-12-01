A nurse's recommendations for coping with Covid

My name is Scott. I am a home health nurse for Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. That means I go to the homes of folks who aren’t quite sick enough to stay in the hospital but aren’t well enough to get out of their home to go see a doctor.
I am someone you really do not want to meet in a professional capacity. I have a fair bit of experience caring for local Covid survivors, and I really don’t want to work the same overtime in 2022 that I saw in 2020 and 2021. Here are some things you can do to keep me out of your house:
• Get vaccinated. While Omicron is potentially concerning, Delta is still our dominant variant in Alaska and the vaccine works against Delta.
• Do what you have to do to get a good night’s sleep. That doesn’t mean drink two bottles of wine every night but maybe a new pillow or some flannel sheets. Find a friend and talk through your stress.
• Be active during the day. At least 20 minutes of just walking five times per week (off the clock) is good for your body and your immune system.
• Maybe should be number one — nutrition. Fairbanksans have abysmal vegetable consumption. Have at least three servings of vegetables per day, one-half cup each, 21 servings per week from dark leafy green vegetables and vegetables with carotenoids. I am just telling you what I have seen local. Vegetables with carotenoids have pretty colors: red, orange, yellow, purple. Every day have three vegetables; one dark leafy green, one in a bright pretty color, the third from either of those two categories. You may count yellow, orange and purple potatoes as a vegetable once per week. Likewise, starchy vegetables like white potatoes, corn and peas only count as a vegetable once per week. Pickles may be counted as a vegetable once per week. You may chop up one-half cup of parsley, sprinkle it on your food over a few days and count it as a dark leafy green vegetable — if you actually eat it. Iceberg lettuce is a leafy green vegetable, but it is not dark and does not count. Carotenoids like beta carotene are important for cell wall integrity. If you get Covid the walls of the cells in your lungs are going to take a beating, and they will need help.
• Hydration. If you are on a fluid restriction, drink whatever the max is your doctor has allowed. If you aren’t fluid restricted, there is no reason to drink more than eight glasses of water (12 ounces each) daily, unless you are doing a lot of aerobics or running a trap line.
• For general aches and pains, I suggest Tylenol/acetaminophen or aspirin. Current guidance from the US NIH (National Institutes of Health) says ibuprofen/Motrin/Advil is OK within Covid. There is current documentation at harvard.edu recognizing the French (no slouches when it comes to health care) are still avoiding ibuprofen in the peri-Covid environment. So far I have been able to control the pain of my folks with Tylenol (max 3,000 mg daily) or aspirin (also max 3,000 mg daily) without having to resort to ibuprofen/Motrin. When I meet someone stuck on ibuprofen, we will go with it and I will see how they do. The max safe daily dose of ibuprofen/Motrin is 2,400 mg per day.
• Taking vitamins or juicing vegetables is not nearly as good as eating actual vegetables in my local experience. Eating no vegetables and taking no vitamins will keep you stuck at home for six months instead of two or three.
None of the above is endorsed or pre-approved by FMH. I am sticking my neck out here, but I simply cannot continue to keep up with unvaccinated survivors clogging up my census.